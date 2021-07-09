




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Task force: Kids aged 5 and up can go out in GCQ, MGCQ areas
A father with his children aboard their bicycle crosses an almost empty road in Manila on March 20, 2020, after the government imposed an enhanced community quarantine against the rising numbers of COVID-19 coronavirus infections.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

                     

                        

                           
Task force: Kids aged 5 and up can go out in GCQ, MGCQ areas

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 2:10pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force has allowed children as young as five years old to go outdoors in areas under general community quarantine and modified GQC, Malacañang said Friday.



The policy will be implemented only in GCQ and MGCQ area, except for places that are under heightened restrictions, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said. Only Laguna and Cavite will be under GCQ with heightened restrictions until mid-July.





Kids aged five and above are now allowed to visit the following outdoor areas:



    
	
  • Parks
    • 
	
  • Playgrounds
    • 
	
  • Beaches
    • 
	
  • Biking and hiking trails
    • 
	
  • Outdoor tourist sites and attractions as may be defined by the Department of Tourism
    • 
	
  • Outdoor non-contact sports courts and venues
    • 
	
  • Al-fresco dining establishments
    • 




Children must wear face masks and practice social distancing, and must be accompanied by adults when in outdoor areas.



“Mixed-use indoor or outdoor buildings and facilities such as malls and similar establishments are not included in the allowed outdoor areas for children,” Roque said.



He added that local governments may increase the age restriction on children “depending on the COVID-19 situation in their respective jurisdictions.”



The country’s drug regulator allowed the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15 last month. Sinovac Biotech recently submitted a request to allow the use of its jab in children as young as three.



But only health workers, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, economic frontliners, and indigent Filipinos are being inoculated at the moment.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      INTER-AGENCY TASK FORCE FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF EMERGING INFECTIOUS DISEASES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Galvez slams epal pols at vaccination sites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Galvez slams epal pols at vaccination sites


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Task Force against COVID-19 called out politicians and political groups for using the vaccination program for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte thanks Japan for 1.1 million vaccine donation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte thanks Japan for 1.1 million vaccine donation


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte yesterday thanked Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the donation of 1.124 million doses of Astra...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't data obscure continued hunger, poverty for many Filipinos in last 5 years &mdash; study
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't data obscure continued hunger, poverty for many Filipinos in last 5 years — study


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Figures released by President Rodrigo Duterte's administration fail to capture the reality that many Filipinos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miriam&rsquo;s party joins Hugpong coalition, backs Sara bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miriam’s party joins Hugpong coalition, backs Sara bid


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The People’s Reform Party of the late senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago has joined the multi-party coalition led by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Trans fat in food products ordered eliminated by 2023
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trans fat in food products ordered eliminated by 2023


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local food manufacturers are now required to reformulate and remove trans fatty acids from their products.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 2020-2021 Bar exams to be held in at least 16 testing centers across country
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2020-2021 Bar exams to be held in at least 16 testing centers across country


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The 2020-2021 Bar examinations will be held in at least 16 testing sites across the country — a historic move by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NUJP launches emergency fund for media workers in honor of ex-chair Nonoy Espina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NUJP launches emergency fund for media workers in honor of ex-chair Nonoy Espina


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has launched an emergency fund for media workers, in honor of their former...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines receives over 1M AstraZeneca doses from Japan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines receives over 1M AstraZeneca doses from Japan


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The flight carrying 1,124,100 jabs arrived at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay past 9 p.m.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 World Bank sorry, says report on Philippine education released too soon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World Bank sorry, says report on Philippine education released too soon


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Bank has apologized over a report on the Philippine education system that it said was released before the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Veteran journalist Espina writes 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Veteran journalist Espina writes 30


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Veteran journalist and former chairman of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines Jose Jaime “Nonoy”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with