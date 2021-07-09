Task force: Kids aged 5 and up can go out in GCQ, MGCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force has allowed children as young as five years old to go outdoors in areas under general community quarantine and modified GQC, Malacañang said Friday.

The policy will be implemented only in GCQ and MGCQ area, except for places that are under heightened restrictions, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said. Only Laguna and Cavite will be under GCQ with heightened restrictions until mid-July.

Kids aged five and above are now allowed to visit the following outdoor areas:

Parks

Playgrounds

Beaches

Biking and hiking trails

Outdoor tourist sites and attractions as may be defined by the Department of Tourism

Outdoor non-contact sports courts and venues

Al-fresco dining establishments

Children must wear face masks and practice social distancing, and must be accompanied by adults when in outdoor areas.

“Mixed-use indoor or outdoor buildings and facilities such as malls and similar establishments are not included in the allowed outdoor areas for children,” Roque said.

He added that local governments may increase the age restriction on children “depending on the COVID-19 situation in their respective jurisdictions.”

The country’s drug regulator allowed the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15 last month. Sinovac Biotech recently submitted a request to allow the use of its jab in children as young as three.

But only health workers, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, economic frontliners, and indigent Filipinos are being inoculated at the moment.