




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Gov't offices reminded: Observe working hours, put up public assistance desks
Undated file photo shows the exterior of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' headquarters. 
Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Gov't offices reminded: Observe working hours, put up public assistance desks

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 5:32pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Anti-Red Tape Authority on Wednesday reminded government workers to observe proper office hours and set up public assistance desks in their facilities to give continued service to the public.



This, after ARTA Director-General Jeremiah Belgica claimed that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau was implementing shortened office hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



In a statement sent to reporters, Belgica warned that government workers who will not work for a full eight hours may face administrative sanctions.



The ARTA chief urged government agencies to avoid sending home clients as some may have come from the provinces just to avail of the government’s services.



“Anyone who comes in should be attended to during work hours. If clients come in during working hours, they should be entertained by the office even if they've been there for five minutes,” he said in mixed Filipino and English. 



“We have no option to implement this because it's in the law. If the [Office of the Ombudsman] or the Civil Service [Commission] look into it, they'll really say you shouldn't leave.”



However, CSC Memorandum Circular No. 18-2020 says that "agencies may adopt work shifting/flexible working hours appropriate/applicable to their mandate/functions regardless of community quarantine classification their agency is located."



It also says that agency heads should give workers adequate support mechanisms including "reduced working hours, as authorized by the President."



But Presidential Memorandum Circular No. 3, s. 2016 also enjoins "all government officials and employees to strictly observe and comply with the required work hours."



Online platforms encouraged



Citing the limitations brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Belgica said agencies may set up provisions, such as online platforms, to provide continued assistance to clients.



“Just give provisions for the people… at least you should have people who are assisting them,” he said.



The ARTA chief also recommended the placing of additional copies of the Citizen’s Charter in other areas of the office.



He said the Authority will continue to hold discussions with the DENR to help them streamline their systems and simplify their services.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANTI-RED TAPE AUTHORITY
                                                      GOVERNMENT OFFICES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert: 'Bloody Sunday' victims shot in the chest, full homicide probe needed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert: 'Bloody Sunday' victims shot in the chest, full homicide probe needed


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The nine activists killed in the "Bloody Sunday" raids in March were all shot in the chest and the deaths merit homicide investigations,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 16.2M vaccines, including over 3M J&J shots donated by US, arriving this month &mdash; Galvez                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
16.2M vaccines, including over 3M J&J shots donated by US, arriving this month — Galvez


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than three million doses of the single-shot coronavirus jab developed by Johnson&Johnson are expected to reach the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sinovac seeks nod for emergency use of COVID-19 jab in kids                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sinovac seeks nod for emergency use of COVID-19 jab in kids


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
A final decision on Sinovac’s request may be released within the month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Still no resolution from Pacquiao calling for corruption probe&nbsp; &mdash; Senate panel chair
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Still no resolution from Pacquiao calling for corruption probe  — Senate panel chair


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao has yet to file a resolution urging the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to launch a probe into alleged...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Pilot error, strong wind may have caused crash&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Pilot error, strong wind may have caused crash’


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
A combination of pilot error and bad weather may have led to the crash of an Air Force C-130 that killed dozens of soldiers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't offices reminded: Observe working hours, put up public assistance desks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't offices reminded: Observe working hours, put up public assistance desks


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“Anyone who comes in should be attended to during work hours. If clients come in during working hours, they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bello floats idea to abolish licensure exams                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bello floats idea to abolish licensure exams


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III floated the idea of abolishing licensure exams, especially for nursing and law, arguing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-IATF advisor pushes for Indonesia travel ban due to Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-IATF advisor pushes for Indonesia travel ban due to Delta variant


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Tony Leachon said a travel ban on Indonesia would be crucial, citing its proximity to the southern part of the Phili...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP apologizes for tarp calling teachers potential predators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP apologizes for tarp calling teachers potential predators


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, branded the move as “discriminatory” and “insulting.&rd...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE says 'safe' to send workers to Israel, but suspension stays for now
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE says 'safe' to send workers to Israel, but suspension stays for now


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Labor and Employment said that it deems it “safe” to resume sending workers to Israel as tensions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with