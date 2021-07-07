Gov't offices reminded: Observe working hours, put up public assistance desks

MANILA, Philippines — The Anti-Red Tape Authority on Wednesday reminded government workers to observe proper office hours and set up public assistance desks in their facilities to give continued service to the public.

This, after ARTA Director-General Jeremiah Belgica claimed that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau was implementing shortened office hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In a statement sent to reporters, Belgica warned that government workers who will not work for a full eight hours may face administrative sanctions.

The ARTA chief urged government agencies to avoid sending home clients as some may have come from the provinces just to avail of the government’s services.

“Anyone who comes in should be attended to during work hours. If clients come in during working hours, they should be entertained by the office even if they've been there for five minutes,” he said in mixed Filipino and English.

“We have no option to implement this because it's in the law. If the [Office of the Ombudsman] or the Civil Service [Commission] look into it, they'll really say you shouldn't leave.”

However, CSC Memorandum Circular No. 18-2020 says that "agencies may adopt work shifting/flexible working hours appropriate/applicable to their mandate/functions regardless of community quarantine classification their agency is located."

It also says that agency heads should give workers adequate support mechanisms including "reduced working hours, as authorized by the President."

But Presidential Memorandum Circular No. 3, s. 2016 also enjoins "all government officials and employees to strictly observe and comply with the required work hours."

Online platforms encouraged

Citing the limitations brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Belgica said agencies may set up provisions, such as online platforms, to provide continued assistance to clients.

“Just give provisions for the people… at least you should have people who are assisting them,” he said.

The ARTA chief also recommended the placing of additional copies of the Citizen’s Charter in other areas of the office.

He said the Authority will continue to hold discussions with the DENR to help them streamline their systems and simplify their services.