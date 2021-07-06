1 more soldier in Patikul plane crash dies, toll climbs to 53
MANILA, Philippines — Armed Forces chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana on Tuesday said the number of deaths from the Air Force plane crash in Patikul in Sulu has climbed to 53.
News5 quoted the top military official as saying the latest casualty died from chemical burns on his face. He was among those pulled out alive from the C-130 plane, but later on passed away at a hospital in Zamboanga.
"Perhaps he inhaled the smoke and that aggravated his medical condition," Sobejana said in Filipino on the incident that drew condolences from foreign dignitaries and stirred calls for investigation from lawmakers.
Some 96 military personnel were aboard the C-130 plane when it crashed in the Sulu municipality on July 4. There were 50 soldiers who died, along with three civilians.
The number of individuals injured has also stood at 46, according to Sobejana.
State forces earlier today said they were able to retrieve the plane's black boxes, or its cockpit voice and flight data recorders. It would be sent to the United States for analysis, per the Western Mindanao Command.
"I have no words to capture how I feel about the recent tragedies that befell the AFP," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana wrote on Facebook. "No compensation can repay our soldiers' supreme sacrifice."
President Rodrigo Duterte was in Zamboanga City on Monday, where he honored those who died from the crash.
He also sought to assure that families would get their benefits and other forms of assistance from government. — Christian Deiparine with reports from News5 and Agence France Presse
Follow this thread for updates on search and rescue operations and other updates on the Philippine Air Force C-130 that crashed near Jolo, Sulu on July 4, 2021.
Photo: In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021 and received from the Philippine military Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-Sulu), smoke billows from the wreckage of a Philippine Airforce C-130 transport plane after it crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province on the southern island of Mindanao.
As of 6 p.m. Monday, the number of fatalities from the Sulu plane crash has risen to 52.
The military says among the fatalities, 49 were military personnel while three were civilians.
The military also raised the number of injured to 51, 47 of which are military personnel while four are civilians.
Sen. Risa Hontiveros condoles with the families of those killed in the C-130 crash in Sulu, saying "their sacrifice and bravery to secure our freedom will never be forgotten."
She also calls for a thorough investigation to ensure "the protection of our brave men and women in uniform in their future deployments."
"Considering this is the second plane crash in two weeks, is a disservice to our armed services if we leave them vulnerable in battle."
The number of fatalities in Sunday's Air Force plane crash in Sulu climbs to 50, Philippine military officials confirm.
Forty-seven military personnel and three civilians were among those who were killed when a C-130 cargo plane crashed in Patikul, Sulu.
Meanwhile, 49 soldiers and four civilians are injured and undergoing treatment.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan offers "deep condolences" on behalf of the United States "to the people of the Philippines regarding the tragic plane crash in which several dozen service members were killed."
"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and the families of those who were lost. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Philippine allies at this difficult time and are ready to provide all appropriate support to the Philippines’ response effort," he also says.
The Philippine Air Force C-130 that crashed in Sulu Sunday was acquired from the US in January, according to reports.
The number of fatalities in the military C-130 plane crash in Sulu on Sunday had reached 45 persons as of Sunday night, with 53 others injured and five unaccounted for, a military official said in Zamboanga City.
Among those killed were 42 military personnel and 3 civilians while 49 soldiers and 4 civilians were injured as of 8:40p.m on Sunday, said Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr.
He said the search and retrieval team also confirmed that five soldiers remained unaccounted for and are the subject of the search operations at the crash site and in nearby areas.
Vinluan said the civilian fatalities and those injured were residents of Sitio Amman, Bangkal village in Patikul town where the C-130 plane transporting soldiers crashed. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
