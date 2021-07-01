




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Duterte teases VP bid, calls Pacquiao â€˜a shitâ€™
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte holds a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and provided updates on the government's efforts to address the COVID-19 crisis in the country on January 13, 2021. 
Released/PCOO Facebook page 

                     

                        

                           
Duterte teases VP bid, calls Pacquiao ‘a shit’

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 7:24pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte no longer seems to be "resisting" calls to seek the vice presidency in 2022. 



Just last month, Duterte told SMNI News that he was shunning calls from his party, the ruling PDP-Laban, to seek the country's second-highest post and to choose his running mate next year. 





"[T]hey will say I am perpetuating myself in power. So I am resisting," Duterte said then. 



But the president changed his tune on Thursday, telling reporters during the inauguration of the LRT Line 2 East Extension Project: "Maybe... to maintain equilibrium for all, consider me a candidate for the vice presidency at this time." 



Duterte reiterated, however, that he would only run if "there is space" because he promised to support House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez if the lawmaker mounted a vice-presidential bid.  



READ: Duterte-Duterte tandem a 'final stop' in decades-long rise of dynasties — analysts



Duterte-Pacquiao feud continues 



For the second time this week, Duterte publicly lashed out at Sen. Manny Pacquiao, a close administration ally and acting president of the PDP-Laban, cursing at him and even going after his boxing career. 



He said Pacquiao was "too old" and "failing" at his boxing career.



"Kung matalo siya (If he loses), he’s a goner actually," he said, referring to the senator's upcoming fight. "Wala ka, wala ka talaga. (You are nothing)."



"You are a shit," Duterte piled on, addressing Pacquiao directly. "Do not go elsewhere. Comply first with your duty as a senator."



Earlier Thursday, Pacquiao denied that he was "attacking" the president by calling out corruption in government, saying he was actually trying to assist the chief executive's drive against corruption. 



But Duterte, PDP-Laban chairman, said Pacquaio's corruption allegations stem from the fact that he "could not maybe wait for the announcement that the PDP will go for him," seeming to imply that Pacquiao was impatient to be named as the party's presidential bet for 2022. 



He further dared Pacquiao to prove his claims of corruption, but outrightly dismissed the senator's allegations against Health Secretary Duque III and his department. 



Pacquiao is not the only senator to allege corruption and mismanagement at the DOH. In fact, over half the Senate last year sought Duque's resignation over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The entire upper chamber also recommended that charges be filed against Duque for his involvement in the alleged corruption at PhilHealth where he sits as chairman. Duterte dismissed their calls and recommendations too, repeatedly coming to the defense of his beleaguered health secretary. 



The verbal bout over corruption is only the latest development in a months-long conflict among PDP-Laban leadership.



Duterte first weighed in after Pacquiao criticized his policy in the West Philippine Sea, telling the senator to study more to remedy his "shallow knowledge" on the matter. 



RELATED: Duterte disses Pacquiao’s foreign policy knowledge amid PDP-Laban squabble | PDP-Laban rift continues: Pacquiao hits Cusi over Luzon blackouts



— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      DUTERTE
                                                      PACQUIAO
                                                      PDP-LABAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA reports very few cases of people getting COVID-19 after full vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA reports very few cases of people getting COVID-19 after full vaccination


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Out of the 2.1 million people who completed the recommended two doses as of June 20, only 68 or 0.003% contracted COVID-...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC junks petition challenging Ombudsman circular restricting access to SALNs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC junks petition challenging Ombudsman circular restricting access to SALNs


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has junked a petition — the first known — challenging the Office of the Ombudsman’s memorandum...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Grave injustice:&rsquo; Duterte told to recall appointment of new Solcom chief over Dormitorio hazing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Grave injustice:’ Duterte told to recall appointment of new Solcom chief over Dormitorio hazing


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
(Updated) President Rodrigo Duterte is being urged to recall the appointment of Maj. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro as the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parlade resigns as NTF-ELCAC spox to &lsquo;ease pressure&rsquo; on body                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parlade resigns as NTF-ELCAC spox to ‘ease pressure’ on body


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The controversial Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade has resigned as spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines now a 'low risk' area for COVID-19 &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines now a 'low risk' area for COVID-19 — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Alethea De Guzman, the officer in charge of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, said the country recorded a -9% growth rate in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Reports on Bayanihan 1, 2 fund utilization submitted to Pacquiao's office &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reports on Bayanihan 1, 2 fund utilization submitted to Pacquiao's office — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The reports on how the funds under the Bayanihan 1 and 2 laws were used have been submitted to the office of Sen. Manny Pacquiao,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US will forever remain dedicated to Philippines &mdash; charg&eacute; d'affaires
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US will forever remain dedicated to Philippines — chargé d'affaires


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"And to that proposition, I assure you, the United States is and will forever remain dedicated," Law said, referring to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New DOJ assistant secretary appointed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New DOJ assistant secretary appointed


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang has appointed a new assistant secretary at the Department of Justice.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Evac operations underway with Alert Level 3 over Taal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Evac operations underway with Alert Level 3 over Taal


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"A contigency plan for this type of emergency is in place and this guides the actions of our disaster managers," Timbal also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao denies &lsquo;attacking&rsquo;&nbsp;Duterte, says trying to help with anti-corruption drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao denies ‘attacking’ Duterte, says trying to help with anti-corruption drive


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I'm not attacking the president," Pacquiao said. "Maybe their perception is wrong but I'm hinting to the president because...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with