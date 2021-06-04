Duterte-Duterte tandem a 'final stop' in decades-long rise of dynasties â€” analysts

MANILA, Philippines — The prospect of father-daughter rule — unprecedented on the national level — looms large over the Philippines as the 2022 elections approach.

President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, have yet to confirm and have previously denied they have plans to seek national posts next year, keeping deliberately vague in a manner reminiscent of the run-up to the former's presidential campaign.

Their allies, however, have made a show of urging them to run.

The ruling PDP-Laban party, at a national assembly — held despite resistance from Sen. Manny Pacquiao, the party's acting president — passed a resolution urging President Duterte to run for vice president and to choose his own running-mate.

Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay), who is aligned with the administration, has also claimed that five political parties are already forming alliances to back Sara Duterte’s candidacy for president.

"I think that it is a possibility, as surreal as it might sound," political and legal analyst Tony La Viña told Philstar.com, referring to the likelihood of a Duterte-Duterte candidacy and victory in 2022.

But he warned that the Davao clan's occupation of the highest and second-highest seats of power in the country would be the "final stop" in three decades that have been marked by the ascendancy of political dynasties.

Michael Yusingco, a senior research fellow at the Ateneo Policy Center, similarly told Philstar.com that a "Duterte-Duterte tandem winning the 2022 elections will definitely magnify the domination of dynastic politicians in the government."

The Philippines, he noted, is already notorious for the magnitude of political clans that rule it, and two Dutertes occupying the country's top posts will only "bring further shame to Filipinos."

"If this really eventuates, then it will be hard for others to fathom how a democratic society can allow itself to be governed by a single family."

'Corruption and clientelism'

But are political dynasties and their ubiquity bad for democracy?

"The research is clear that political dynasties [have] been bad for the country economically and from the point of social justice," La Viña said.

It is in fact political dynasties, Yusingco noted, and their expansion over the last three decades that have sustained a "political culture....steeped in corruption and clientelism."

In the Philippines, he explained, "patronage politics consistently undermine problem-oriented policymaking and legislation." This is because"[d]ynastic politicians maintain a firm grip on political power by leveraging their positions in governments."

This, in turn, leaves the state "unable to implement social and political reforms that ensure economic development benefits all Filipinos."

Do dynasties really let people decide?

When pressed for solutions, both President Duterte and the Aquino administration, along with many other members of other dynastic politicians, have argued that it is actually the voters who keep their clans in power.

But, according to Yusingco, "political dynasties are so unshakable in their positions of power [that] they have become essentially insulated from electoral competition."

"In some instances, candidates from political clans run for office virtually unopposed. A non-dynastic politico winning over a dynastic one is an exceedingly rare occurrence," he said.

Often, Yusingco added, the choice is between a fat dynasty or a family that has members simultaneously holding elective positions in government, and a thin dynasty, a clan whose members succeed each other in public office.

"Their domination of the political system has sustained the dysfunction afflicting state governance and has made electoral politics essentially a 'choosing the lesser evil' proposition for Filipinos," Yusingco said.

As a result, "local communities continue to suffer inept and corrupt dynastic leaders" while candidates "who are more qualified, passionate, and patriotic, including many from the youth ranks have little to no chance at all to be elected."

Political reformists, too, who are not born into political advantage "are effectively denied a fair shot at public office because of the current monarchical nature of electoral politics," Yusingco said.

Solutions languish in Congress

In the 18th Congress, a number of anti-political dynasty bills are pending at the committee level with little to no hope of moving forward.

Yusingco acknowledged that a total prohibition of political dynasties might be undemocratic as has been argued by lawmakers who oppose such measures.

However, he held that "the magnitude of their domination of the electoral system necessitates the management of the number of their members who can run for office at a given election period."

For Yusingco, proposed laws must seek to ensure true competition in elections rather than to eliminate dynasties altogether. "Candidates outside the dynastic clique must have a clear and viable path for them to participate in elections."

La Viña also raised that developing political parties "with distinct ideologies" would serve to temper the dominance of political dynasties. Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon has a bill that seeks to do this but it too is pending at the committee level.

"Our current cohort of lawmakers, being members of political dynasties themselves or being allied to one or two clans, benefit from the status quo," Yusingco said. "Hence, their inaction on these vital legal reforms and their concurrent justification that voters are free to decide whether to put them in office or not."

Solutions will have to come from charter change, La Viña asserted, given the current composition of Congress.

"That's what the 1987 Constitution should have done directly — ban political dynasties."