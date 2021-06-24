Embassies express condolences over death of ex-president Noynoy Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — Countries and embassies sent their messages of condolences following the death of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, who passed away Thursday morning.

Aquino, 61, was president of the republic from 2010 to 2016, riding a wave support after the death of his mother, Corazon Aquino, in 2009.

During his term, he ushered in key economic reforms, launched anti-corruption crusade, and vowed to combat poverty.

The delegation of the European Union was among the first to send condolences to the Aquinos and the Filipinos.

“EU in the Philippines mourns a friend who pushed for the deepening of our bilateral relationship,” it said, adding the EU-Philippines Partnership Cooperation Agreement was signed during Aquino’s term. The agreement was ratified in June 2018.

Aquino’s visit to Brussels in 2014 marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the relations of the two nations.

The German Embassy in Manila expressed “great sadness and sorrow” over the death of the former chief executive. It said Aquino’s state visit in Germany in 2014 “marked an important milestones in intensifying German-Philippine relations.”

During his visit, where he met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former President Joachim Gauck, several bilateral agreements and exchanges of notes in the areas of social security, trade and education.

The Aquino family is expected to issue a statement. He is survived by his sisters, Kris Aquino, Victoria Elisa Aquino-Dee, Ballsy Aquino-Cruz and Pinky Aquino-Abellada.