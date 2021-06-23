




































































 




   







   















Lakas-CMD to back Sara Duterte's possible bid for higher office
Undated file photo shows Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez.
Martin Romualdez/Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Lakas-CMD to back Sara Duterte's possible bid for higher office

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2021 - 2:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Lakas – Christian Muslim Democrats party has committed to back Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte’s possible candidacy for higher office, its president, House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez announced Wednesday.



“If Mayor Sara Duterte decides to seek higher office for 2022, we are ready to work for her victory in the coming election,” Romualdez said in a statement.





Romualdez also announced that Lakas-CMD, the administration party during the Arroyo presidency, has decided to renew its alliance with Duterte’s Hugpong ng Pagbabago party, in a bid to build a broad coalition which would continue President Rodrigo Duterte’s policies.



He said the alliance between Lakas-CMD and HNP will bind both parties to support whoever they decide to field as president in next year’s polls. Although there has been talk oming offifials as well as campaigns teasing a possible run for president, Mayor Duterte-Carpio has yet to announce definite plans for the 2022 elections.



Lakas-CMD previously forged an alliance with HNP in the lead up to the 2019 elections.



The president has vowed to support Romualdez’ vice presidential bid. In response, the House leader said that he is keeping his options open for 2022.



This is a developing story


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

