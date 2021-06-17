




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
New batch of Sinovac COVID-19 jabs arrives in Philippines
A health worker shows a vial of Chinese Sinovac vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus disease inside a movie theatre turned into a vaccination center in Taguig City suburban Manila on June 14, 2021.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

                     

                        

                           
New batch of Sinovac COVID-19 jabs arrives in Philippines

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2021 - 8:50am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received Thursday 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech.



The Cebu Pacific flight carrying the shots arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 7 a.m., the National Task Force against COVID-19 said.





Sinovac’s two-dose CoronaVac accounts for the bulk of the country’s vaccine supply. The latest delivery raised the total number of CoronaVac shots received by the Philippines to 9 million, including a million donated by Beijing.



The deployment of a million CoronaVac jabs that arrived last week was stalled due to the manufacturer’s failure to submit a certificate of analysis, one of the documents required by the country’s drug regulator.



It was only on Wednesday that the Department of Health said it would start the distribution after receiving the necessary document, which ensures the purchased vaccines are of good quality. 



The arrival of additional Chinese-made jabs comes at a time when areas outside of the capital region, such as those in Mindanao, see surges in COVID-19 infections. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the national government will send more vaccines to the southern regions as soon as the rest of deliveries arrive this month.



Over 10 million COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in the country in June.



Only 1.7% of the country’s roughly 110 million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the inoculation drive began in March, while 4.6% have received the first of two doses of the vaccine.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE offers incentives for vaccinated workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE offers incentives for vaccinated workers


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
To encourage more workers to get inoculated against COVID-19, the Department of Labor and Employment is giving out bicycles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Facebook tags government media organizations as &lsquo;state-controlled media&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Facebook tags government media organizations as ‘state-controlled media’


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Government media organizations are being labeled as “state-controlled media” on social media platforms Facebook...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte flirts with VP run, but says won&rsquo;t mount bid if Romualdez does
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte flirts with VP run, but says won’t mount bid if Romualdez does


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte openly flirted with the possibility of running for vice president in next year’s elections,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC rejects plunder convict Napoles' bid for humanitarian release
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC rejects plunder convict Napoles' bid for humanitarian release


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has thrown out an appeal for humanitarian release by plunder convict Janet Lim-Napoles, who also cited a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Here's why the 'Davao Death Squad' was included in the ICC 'drug war' probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Here's why the 'Davao Death Squad' was included in the ICC 'drug war' probe


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
In its request to launch an investigation into the situation in the Philippines, the Office of the Prosecutor - International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF policy on face shields unchanged despite officials' comments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF policy on face shields unchanged despite officials' comments


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 9 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who co-chairs the IATF, said the task force will tackle the government’s policy on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Romualdez says &lsquo;keeping options open&rsquo; on 2022 run
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Romualdez says ‘keeping options open’ on 2022 run


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said that he is “keeping [his] options open” for a possible bid in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No sticky fingers&rsquo; in vaccine purchase &ndash; senators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No sticky fingers’ in vaccine purchase – senators


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators have not seen any anomalies in the government’s disbursement of its P88.6-billion COVID-19 vaccine budget,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Supreme Court junks Napoles plea for release
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Supreme Court junks Napoles plea for release


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The appeal of convicted plunderer Janet Lim-Napoles to be granted bail, citing humanitarian reasons amid the pandemic, has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA: Metro LGUs now at moderate risk
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA: Metro LGUs now at moderate risk


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
All areas in the National Capital Region are now considered at “moderate risk” for COVID-19 with the continued...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with