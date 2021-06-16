Police, nurses, food delivery riders and other frontliners from various fields wave flaglets as they are commended for being the modern day Pinoy Heroes in the pandemic during the 123rd Philippine Independence Day flag raising ceremony at the SM City Masinag in Antipolo, Rizal on June 12, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Philippines' COVID-19 death toll reaches 23,121
(Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines crossed the 23,000th mark on Wednesday, a grim figure that came with 5,414 new infections.
Today's numbers pushed the country's total count of cases to 1,332,832. The Department of Health said six laboratories did not submit testing results.
- Active cases: 56,170 or 4.2% of the total
- Recoveries: 7,637, bringing the number to 1,253,541
- Deaths: 158, or now 23,121 in total
What's new today?
- Treatment czar Leopoldo Vega said individuals can remove their face shields when outdoors, amid growing calls for government to discontinue its policy on wearing what authorities said provide additional protection against COVID-19.
- DOH said the latest shipment of procured Sinovac can now be distributed after the manufacturer completed turning in a necessary document.
- Still on the jabs: Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. vowed that government will send more supplies to Mindanao which is battling a new surge in infections. It came after lawmakers from the island said officials were neglecting the southern part of the country in inoculation efforts.
- The Commission on Higher Education said there are now 73 colleges and universities cleared for limited in-person learning in their medical and health-allied programs.
