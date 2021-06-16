Philippines' COVID-19 death toll reaches 23,121

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines crossed the 23,000th mark on Wednesday, a grim figure that came with 5,414 new infections.

Today's numbers pushed the country's total count of cases to 1,332,832. The Department of Health said six laboratories did not submit testing results.

Active cases: 56,170 or 4.2% of the total

56,170 or 4.2% of the total

Recoveries: 7,637, bringing the number to 1,253,541

7,637, bringing the number to 1,253,541

Deaths: 158, or now 23,121 in total

What's new today?