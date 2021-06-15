DOH logs 5,389 new COVID-19 cases, 16 labs with no data

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday logged 5,389 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing its overall count to 1,327,431.

Today's development came a day before new quarantine classifications across the country take effect until the end of June.

Health authorities said too that 16 laboratories were not able to submit testing results.

Active cases: 58,063 or 4.4% of the total



Recoveries: 6,667, bringing the number to 1,246,405



Deaths: 118, or now 22,963 in total

What's new today?