Individuals maintain social distancing and strictly observe health protocols as they queue for their second dose of Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel in Manila on June 8, 2021.
DOH logs 5,389 new COVID-19 cases, 16 labs with no data
(Philstar.com) - June 15, 2021 - 4:06pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday logged 5,389 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing its overall count to 1,327,431.
Today's development came a day before new quarantine classifications across the country take effect until the end of June.
Health authorities said too that 16 laboratories were not able to submit testing results.
- Active cases: 58,063 or 4.4% of the total
- Recoveries: 6,667, bringing the number to 1,246,405
- Deaths: 118, or now 22,963 in total
What's new today?
- Metro Manila and Bulacan will shift to General Community Quarantine with some restrictions starting June 16. The provinces of Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, meanwhile, will be under the same but with heightened restrictions.
- The Japanese government announced that it will send doses of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines.
- Filipino nurses urged the Department of Labor and Employment to lift its deployment ban abroad. The agency made the move after its cap of 5,000 nurses per year was reached and to have more health workers respond to the COVID-19 crisis at home.
