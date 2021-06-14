




































































 




   







   















'NCR Plus' under GCQ with restrictions until end-June
People look over colorful artworks painted on oversized face masks worn by "Higantes" heads depicting some Philippine heroes on display inside the SM City Taytay in Rizal on June 9, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said Metro Manila and four nearby provinces will stay under General Community Quarantine still with restrictions for the remaining weeks of the month starting June 16.



Metro Manila and Bulacan will be under GCQ with some restrictions, while Calabarzon provinces of Rizal, Laguna and Cavite will be under the same status but with heightened restrictions. 



The said bubble, known as "NCR Plus," was under stricter lockdown since April due to a surge in COVID-19 cases that experts said has slowed down.



As the situation in NCR Plus improved, experts noted too that infections are growing in the regions.



Per the president's approval, the following areas will stay too under GCQ until June 30:



    
	
  • Baguio City 
    • 
	
  • Kalinga 
    • 
	
  • Mountain Province
    • 
	
  • Isabela
    • 
	
  • Nueva Vizcaya
    • 
	
  • Quirino
    • 
	
  • Batangas
    • 
	
  • Quezon
    • 
	
  • Iligan City
    • 
	
  • Davao del Norte
    • 
	
  • General Santos City
    • 
	
  • Sultan Kudarat
    • 
	
  • Sarangani
    • 
	
  • Cotabato
    • 
	
  • South Cotabato
    • 
	
  • Lanao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Cotabato City
    • 




These areas, meanwhile, will be placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine or MECQ until end of the month: 



    
	
  • City of Santiago
    • 
	
  • Cagayan
    • 
	
  • Apayao
    • 
	
  • Ifugao
    • 
	
  • Bataan
    • 
	
  • Lucena City
    • 
	
  • Puerto Princesa
    • 
	
  • Naga City
    • 
	
  • Iloilo City
    • 
	
  • Iloilo
    • 
	
  • Negros Oriental
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga City
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga Sibugay
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Sur
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Norte
    • 
	
  • Cagayan de Oro City
    • 
	
  • Davao City
    • 
	
  • Butuan City
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 




The rest of the Philippines will stay under MGCQ, or the lowest quarantine classification, Duterte added.



Health authorities logged 6,426 additional COVID-19 infections on June 14, with the overall count now at 1,322,053.



Fatalities have since climbed to 22,845, while recoveries have stood at 1,240,112.


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

