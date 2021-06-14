'NCR Plus' under GCQ with restrictions until end-June

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said Metro Manila and four nearby provinces will stay under General Community Quarantine still with restrictions for the remaining weeks of the month starting June 16.

Metro Manila and Bulacan will be under GCQ with some restrictions, while Calabarzon provinces of Rizal, Laguna and Cavite will be under the same status but with heightened restrictions.

The said bubble, known as "NCR Plus," was under stricter lockdown since April due to a surge in COVID-19 cases that experts said has slowed down.

As the situation in NCR Plus improved, experts noted too that infections are growing in the regions.

Per the president's approval, the following areas will stay too under GCQ until June 30:

Baguio City

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Batangas

Quezon

Iligan City

Davao del Norte

General Santos City

Sultan Kudarat

Sarangani

Cotabato

South Cotabato

Lanao del Sur

Cotabato City

These areas, meanwhile, will be placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine or MECQ until end of the month:

City of Santiago

Cagayan

Apayao

Ifugao

Bataan

Lucena City

Puerto Princesa

Naga City

Iloilo City

Iloilo

Negros Oriental

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Cagayan de Oro City

Davao City

Butuan City

Agusan del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Sur

The rest of the Philippines will stay under MGCQ, or the lowest quarantine classification, Duterte added.

Health authorities logged 6,426 additional COVID-19 infections on June 14, with the overall count now at 1,322,053.

Fatalities have since climbed to 22,845, while recoveries have stood at 1,240,112.