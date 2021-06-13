




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines sees 7,302 new COVID-19 cases
People look over colorful artworks painted on oversized face masks worn by "Higantes" heads depicting some Philippine heroes on display inside the SM City Taytay in Rizal on June 9, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Philippines sees 7,302 new COVID-19 cases

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2021 - 4:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday said 7,302 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, pushing the total to 1,315,639.



Today's development comes ahead of government's decision on a new quarantine status for "NCR Plus" this week.



The Department of Health said one laboratory did not submit screening results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 59,865 or 4.6% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 7,701, bringing the number to 1,232,986
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 137, or now 22,788 in total
    • 




What's new today?



    
	
  • OCTA Research backed Metro Manila's shift to an "ordinary" General Community Quarantine by mid-June, as experts said the picture in the capital region has improved.
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippine National Police said it will keep manning border control checkpoints in NCR Plus should it transition to a more relaxed quarantine status. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • DepEd TV teacher-broadcasters received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as part of the A4 priority group. Teaching and support staff were moved up in the list by the pandemic task force after appeals from education officials.
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biden cites enduring friendship with Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden cites enduring friendship with Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
United States President Joe Biden yesterday cited the enduring friendship between the Philippines and the United States as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte hopes for brighter future as Robredo rallies for unity in Independence Day messages
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte hopes for brighter future as Robredo rallies for unity in Independence Day messages


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo told Filipinos in her Independence Day message to unite and draw strength from each other to overcome...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1Sambayan reveals 6 nominees for president, vice president for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan reveals 6 nominees for president, vice president for 2022


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Opposition coalition 1Sambayan unveiled on Independence Day six nominees for president and vice president for the 2022 e...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo for president movement launched today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo for president movement launched today


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A group of supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo will launch today a movement that aims to convince her to run for president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Militants hold rally protesting China incursions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Militants hold rally protesting China incursions


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Administration critics and militants marked yesterday the 123rd anniversary of the country’s independence from Spain...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd TV broadcasters get COVID-19 vaccine under A4 list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd TV broadcasters get COVID-19 vaccine under A4 list


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I encourage our teachers and personnel to follow suit for the protection of their children, families and community," said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Group urges release of critically ill political prisoner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Group urges release of critically ill political prisoner


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We sincerely ask the government to release Jesus Alegre from prison for humanitarian reasons and let him fight for his life...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP checkpoints to remain amid possible easing of restrictions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP checkpoints to remain amid possible easing of restrictions


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We guarantee that the PNP will maintain heightened measures on border control points," Eleazar said, pointing to the increase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to Pinoys: Emulate heroes amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to Pinoys: Emulate heroes amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
After driving away Spanish colonizers 123 years ago, the Philippines is again struggling to gain freedom this time from COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with