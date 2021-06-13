People look over colorful artworks painted on oversized face masks worn by "Higantes" heads depicting some Philippine heroes on display inside the SM City Taytay in Rizal on June 9, 2021.
Philippines sees 7,302 new COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - June 13, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday said 7,302 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, pushing the total to 1,315,639.
Today's development comes ahead of government's decision on a new quarantine status for "NCR Plus" this week.
The Department of Health said one laboratory did not submit screening results.
- Active cases: 59,865 or 4.6% of the total
- Recoveries: 7,701, bringing the number to 1,232,986
- Deaths: 137, or now 22,788 in total
What's new today?
- OCTA Research backed Metro Manila's shift to an "ordinary" General Community Quarantine by mid-June, as experts said the picture in the capital region has improved.
- The Philippine National Police said it will keep manning border control checkpoints in NCR Plus should it transition to a more relaxed quarantine status.
- DepEd TV teacher-broadcasters received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as part of the A4 priority group. Teaching and support staff were moved up in the list by the pandemic task force after appeals from education officials.
