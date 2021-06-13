Philippines sees 7,302 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday said 7,302 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, pushing the total to 1,315,639.

Today's development comes ahead of government's decision on a new quarantine status for "NCR Plus" this week.

The Department of Health said one laboratory did not submit screening results.

Active cases: 59,865 or 4.6% of the total



Recoveries: 7,701, bringing the number to 1,232,986



Deaths: 137, or now 22,788 in total

What's new today?