DepEd TV broadcasters get COVID-19 vaccine under A4 list
This photo shows a teacher-broadcaster from DepEd TV getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Mall of Asia in Pasay on June 7, 2021.
DepEd TV broadcasters get COVID-19 vaccine under A4 list

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2021 - 12:47pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Teacher-broadcasters from the Department of Education's TV channel were among those vaccinated for COVID-19 as government began inoculation for the A4 priority group.



In a release on Saturday, the agency said four members joined the symbolic vaccination of essential workers on June 7 at the Mall of Asia in Pasay to represent those in their sector.





The pandemic task force in April moved teaching and non-teaching personnel from B1 to A4 in the said list following appeal from education officials.



"I encourage our teachers and personnel to follow suit for the protection of their children, families and community," said Secretary Leonor Briones, who added that vaccinations will "significantly boost our plan to safely reopen schools."



Classes in the K-12 in the Philippines have remained completely remote since the pandemic hit in 2020. 



As the school year comes to a close in July, groups and even DepEd await approval from government on a possible limited in-person learning in areas with low virus transmission. 



The said calls have been crucial with difficulties under the new setup prevailing. DepEd has tapped mediums such as TV, radio, and the internet to continue learning amid COVID-19.



"We also call for their support in disseminating truthful and relevant information about vaccines to engage the public in making informed decisions to mitigate the public health situation," Briones added



The education chief had estimated that some 791,000 teaching and support staff could be vaccinated in the A4 list.



Inoculation efforts in the country have seen more than six million doses administered by first week of July, per government data. This would amount to over 1.68 million Filipinos fully vaccinated, while 4.63 million have received their first dose. 



Government is targeting 50 to 70 million individuals vaccinated this year in a bid to achieve herd immunity. The opening of vaccination to the A4 group counts some 35 million workers who are now eligible to receive the jab.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

