




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Marawi reconstruction at 65% complete, task force official says
This photo shows the Masjid Disomangcop mosque in Barangay Daguduban, where rebuilding efforts are underway.
Facebook/Task Force Bangon Marawi

                     

                        

                           
Marawi reconstruction at 65% complete, task force official says

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2021 - 9:33pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — An official on Tuesday said the rebuilding of Marawi has reached 65% completion, four years since the siege and months before the government's target by end of the year. 



Groups from Mindanao over the weekend pressed the Duterte administration to fast-track reconstruction in the war-torn city, saying promises have yet to be fulfilled and many who were displaced have not returned home. 





Over a Laging Handa briefing, Housing Secretary Eduardo del Rosario sought to assure that they remain on track to finish efforts by December 2021.



"We have to take in the methodology and understand that this cannot be done in an instant, said the housing secretary who also heads the Task Force Bangon Marawi, in Filipino. 



Del Rosario said it took them nearly a year for early intervention activities or tending to the needs of those who were forced out of their homes. Some 370,000 had been displaced from the siege. 



Clearing debris from the war, and removing bombs from ground zero stretched to a year and four months, he added, as he said too that those calling for quicker rehabilitation as going "off tangent."



"I will favor what legitimate organizations say that what they have in heart and mind is Marawi City's welfare," Del Rosario continued in Filipino. "But the other group of civil society organizations, all they do is criticize yet they don't do anything to help the rehabilitation on the ground."



Despite public infrastructure projects at 65%, a report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism showed that many residents have not yet secured building permits, while others had no funds.



The siege in Marawi by members of the Islamic State-inspired Maute took four months. Estimate figures on deaths are at 114 civilians, 270 unidentified individuals, 168 government troops and 924 from the rebel group.



President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Mindanao under martial law on May 23, 2017. The said proclamation was extended and lasted for two years and seven months, or until end-2019.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EDUARDO DEL ROSARIO
                                                      MARAWI CITY
                                                      MARAWI SIEGE
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      TASK FORCE BANGON MARAWI
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: May 25, 2021 - 9:08am                           


                           

                              
Vice President Leni Robredo releases a statement a year after the siege in Marawi. She says that even though the battle has ended, the fight to bring back to normal the lives and livelihood of Marawi residents continues.



"Marami pa ring pamilya ang walang permanenteng bahay at maayos na hanapbuhay. Maraming mga mamamayan ang nangangailangan pa rin ng ayuda," she says.



"Sinimulan na ng pamahalaan ang proseso ng rehabilitasyon. Nakiisa ang ating opisina rito sa pagtayo ng Angat Buhay Village sa Barangay Sagongsongan, sa Marawi, na magsisilbing kabahagi ng mga transitory shelter para sa mga nawalan ng tahanan sa pinakanasalantang bahagi ng Marawi. Mahalaga ang mga pagkilos na ito, at marami pang kailangang gawin para makabangon nang tuluyan muli ang Marawi."



 



Bahagi nito ang pagkilala na maliban sa mga gusaling nagiba at buhay na nasira, kailangang pangalagaan ang boses ng mga taga-Marawi sa pagsasagawa ng rehabilitasyon. Ang tinig na pinakamahalagang mapakinggan ay galing sa mga pamayanan na naapektuhan ng digmaan.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 25, 2021 - 9:08am                              


                              
Marawi Reconstruction Conflict Watch, a partner of International Alert Philippines, thanks Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa for his reassurance that government has not forgotten the people of Marawi City, the site of intense fighting in 2017 between government forces and an ISIS-inspired terrorist group. 



"We invite him to stand shoulder to shoulder with us in pushing for the urgent passage of the Marawi Compensation Bill. For us, the internally displaced peoples of Marawi, just compensation serves as our last hope to be able to rebuild our lives," MRCW also says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 18, 2020 - 10:57am                              


                              
Three years since its liberation, Vice Leni Robredo renews the call for a more urgent approach to the rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi.



The vice president also calls for the government's commitment to the rebuilding of a more peaceful and prosperous city.



"Liberation entails much more than silencing the gunfire," Robredo says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 24, 2020 - 10:56am                              


                              
Sen. Risa Hontiveros joins calls to highlight the plight of displaced residents of Marawi City more than three years after the siege that destroyed a large part of the capital of Lanao del Sur.



"The bloody and violent siege that took place in Marawi is still alive in the displacement of our sisters and brothers three years later, today. That is 1,095 days of worsening poverty and violence that they have suffered because we still have not made their pain a priority," she says in a statement Sunday.



She says the pandemic makes the displacement of Marawi resdients even more painful as they wait for reconstruction in the city.



"Dahil habang tayo ay nakakulong sa ating mga tahanan, karamihan sa kanila ay wala pa ring mauuwian (While we are confined to our homes, most of them still have no homes at all). Washing hands, social distancing, staying healthy and earning income despite everything are especially heavy when you have not even been given the opportunity to properly recover economically, socially and psychologically, from the trauma and pain of a bloody war."

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 23, 2020 - 2:50pm                              


                              
The Liberal Party says Marawi residents should return to their homes three years after the bloody Marawi siege, also the eve of the Muslim celebration of the end of Ramadan, or Eid’l Fitr. 



“Kasama kami sa ating mga kapatid na Muslim sa pagdiriwang ng Eid'l Fitr,” says Liberal Party president Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.



“Kakaiba ang pagdiriwang ngayong taon, may lockdown at paghihigpit dahil sa sakit na COVID-19. Pinatindi nito ang hirap na dinadanas nila mula pa 2017. Naaalala pa natin ang mga nasirang buhay at kabuhayan ng mga kapatid nating Muslim. Hanggang ngayon, hindi pa nila naramdaman ang rehab ng gobyerno,” he adds.

                           

                           

                              

                                 February 19, 2020 - 8:42pm                              


                              
There are 422 families living in nine evacuation centers and community-based centers in Marawi, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says in a Mindanao briefer citing December data.



"More than 10,000 families are home-based or staying with host communities according to the Task Force Bangon Marawi. Validation continues in informal ECs and community-based centers."

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 UK's largest warship to sail through Philippine Sea, South China Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UK's largest warship to sail through Philippine Sea, South China Sea


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The aircraft carrier will cover 26,000 nautical miles in 28 weeks, from the Mediterranean to the Philippine Sea," the Royal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte Parin Movement launched in Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte Parin Movement launched in Manila


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Six more years” – this is the collective cry of the Duterte Parin Movement as they push for the election...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Here's why and how the PNP burns marijuana that it confiscates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Here's why and how the PNP burns marijuana that it confiscates


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Under the Duterte administration, even Filipino cops have grown fond of blazing it. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP orders dismissal of QCPD cop who robbed LBC branch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP orders dismissal of QCPD cop who robbed LBC branch


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
PNP identified the personnel as Moises Yango, a police corporal who is a resident of Barangay Sikatuna Village in QC.&nb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sellers of vaccines, slots face prosecution &ndash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sellers of vaccines, slots face prosecution – Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang yesterday warned those selling COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination slots that they would face criminal charges,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP says 'vaccine for sale' scheme may be online scam, politically motivated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP says 'vaccine for sale' scheme may be online scam, politically motivated


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We cannot also discount the possibility that this is politically motivated, probably employed to discredit the reputation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR urges swift passage of bill vs. online child abuse, exploitation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR urges swift passage of bill vs. online child abuse, exploitation


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday threw its support behind a Senate bill seeking to boost protections against online...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PWD group condemns shooting of 18-year-old with special needs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PWD group condemns shooting of 18-year-old with special needs


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"By knowing the autism community can we properly serve them and work towards establishing a more inclusive society," the NGO...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House passes bill on regulating vape, e-cigarettes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House passes bill on regulating vape, e-cigarettes


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 192 members of the lower chamber voted for it, while 34 were against and four abstained.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA: Gov't can consider easing some restrictions in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA: Gov't can consider easing some restrictions in Metro Manila


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA Research fellow Guido David said Metro Manila has been downgraded from being a high-risk area to being a moderate r...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with