PNP orders dismissal of QCPD cop who robbed LBC branch

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Tuesday ordered the dismissal of a Quezon City cop who was nabbed for robbing a courier service branch in Bulacan.

PNP identified the personnel as Moises Yango, a police corporal who is a resident of Barangay Sikatuna Village in QC.

Per the Bulacan provincial police, the 29-year-old declared a holdup in an LBC branch in Barangay San Miguel on May 24. He rode a black motorcycle and sped off, carrying with him some cash.

Yango was arrested by joint police operations, where cops said a hand grenade was confiscated from him, a 9mm pistol, along with ATM cards and the P5,000 he took from the service courier.

He is currently detained at the San Miguel Municipal Police Station, and will meet criminal and administrative charges.

PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar said he has told the QCPD director to immediately start the legal process for dismissing Yango from the police force.

"I will personally monitor the progress of his administrative case," he said, partly in Filipino, "and make sure he will never return to service."

Eleazar also sought to assure that PNP will roll out stricter recruitment measures for applicants. He said they are eyeing over 17,000 recruits this year.