COVID-19 deaths in the Philippines cross 20,000

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Tuesday recorded 3,972 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,188,672.

Coronavirus deaths in the country crossed the 20,000-mark over a year, or exactly 478 days, after the first death caused by the virus outside of China was recorded in the Philippines.

For comparison, the Smart Araneta Coliseum with its 16,500 maximum seating capacity would be unable to hold the number of people who have succumbed to COVID-19 in the Philippines.

Citing the low rate of vaccine acceptance in the country, a senator called on the government to allow "the willing" from the general public in Metro Manila and nearby areas to be vaccinated next month, when he says there will be enough COVID-19 jabs for them.

Another senator urged the government to realign unused billions under the Bayanihan to Recover As One (Bayanihan 2) Act to give cash assistance to more Filipinos still struggling with the pandemic.

Three more COVID-19 vaccine developers have submitted applications to conduct clinical trials in the Philippines, according to the Department of Science and Technology.