Hontiveros: Use untapped 'Bayanihan 2' funds for aid instead of loans

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday urged the government to realign unused billions under the Bayanihan to Recover As One (Bayanihan 2) Act to give cash assistance to more Filipinos still struggling with the pandemic.

Hontiveros said that Bayanihan 2 will expire in less than two months even as many in the country remain in dire need.

Among the funds she says should be realigned is a P10-billion allocation under the Department of Trade and Industry's COVID-19 Assistance to Restart Enterprises (CARES) program for working capital loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

According to the senator, a majority of the budget remains untapped by MSMEs.

"Help instead of loans. Seventy percent of the P10-billion funds for loans under DTI has remained untouched," she said partially in Filipino.

"That’s P7 billion worth of assistance that can benefit around 1.4 million Filipinos with P5,000 each. Don't waste the fund if it can be given to those who need it the most."

The DTI last Friday said it already approved loans worth P4 billion as of May 17.

This would still leave P6 billion under the program unutilized with less than two months left to spend it.

“The evidence speaks: the number of people suffering from hunger has doubled. Six out of 10 Filipino families are in debt just to have something on their plates," Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros to file bill institutionalizing cash aid

The senator also renewed her call to institutionalize cash aid through the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). She said that, based on the social welfare department's latest poverty survey, the list of beneficiaries for the program will grow by 1.5 million new poor families.

Hontiveros said she would file a bill amending the Administrative Code that would direct the Department of Budget and Management to automatically adjust its budget appropriations for 4Ps based on growing or declining needs.

Under the bill, the senator emphasized, aid would no longer be sporadic, instead able to address the growing needs of Filipinos.

"This will help poor families stay afloat during crises and safely cross over to recovery," she said partially in Filipino.

— Bella Perez-Rubio