First confirmed nCoV death outside China is in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (Update 3 11:42 a.m.) — The second case of novel coronavirus confirmed by the Department of Health on Sunday morning became the first recorded death outside China.
The 44-year-old male companion of the first confirmed carrier of the virus, a 38-year-old woman, also tested positive for the virus, the DOH confirmed at a press briefing.
However, he said, the man passed away on February 1. In his last few days, the patient was reported to be in stable condition.
Both patients were from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus, and arrived in the Philippines from Hong Kong. The woman is still "in isolation and treatment" in San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.
According to Health Secretary Francisco Duque, of the 31 recorded persons under investigation, 24 of them tested negative, two tested positive while the remaining ones are still being tested.
The department assured the public that "both patients were isolated" and that "all health personnel who came into contact with them practiced stringent measures."
San Lazaro Hospital implemented rigorous infection control protocols while caring for the two patients, Duque said.
Duque also bared that the department's Epidemiology Bureau has secured the manifestos of the flights the victims were on and is in close coordination with the concerned airlines.
The two patients reportedly traveled to Cebu and Dumaguete before going to Manila, although the department earlier assured the public that they were only in Cebu for hours.
The female patient, before testing positive for the virus, was also observed to be asymptomatic or displaying no symptoms.
The Department of Health confirms the second case of novel coronavirus in the Philippines.
The 44-year-old male companion of the first confirmed case in the Philippines, a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, also tested positive for the virus. The man passed away on Saturday, February 1.
President Duterte orders a temporary ban on travelers coming from mainland China including its special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau, according to Sen. Bong Go.
On Sunday, February 2, China's National Health Commission reported that the number of novel coronavirus infections in the country breached the 14,300 mark while the death toll climbed to 304.
— with The STAR/Paolo Romero
The number of infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has passed 14,300 nationwide with 2,590 new cases confirmed, the country's National Health Commission says.
In its daily update, the commission said there had been 45 new deaths from the virus — all in hardest-hit Hubei province, bringing the national toll to 304. — AFP
Vietnam has suspended all China flights as part of "strengthening measures" against the coronavirus outbreak, its civil aviation authority says in a statement.
The directive applies to all airlines "which have routes between Vietnam and China", it adds. — AFP
AirAsia suspends selected flights between the Philippines and China until March 1, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.
Cancelled flights include from Manila and Kalibo to mainland China cities (Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Shanghai), Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR.
