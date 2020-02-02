First confirmed nCoV death outside China is in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (Update 3 11:42 a.m.) — The second case of novel coronavirus confirmed by the Department of Health on Sunday morning became the first recorded death outside China.

The 44-year-old male companion of the first confirmed carrier of the virus, a 38-year-old woman, also tested positive for the virus, the DOH confirmed at a press briefing.

However, he said, the man passed away on February 1. In his last few days, the patient was reported to be in stable condition.

Both patients were from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus, and arrived in the Philippines from Hong Kong. The woman is still "in isolation and treatment" in San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

According to Health Secretary Francisco Duque, of the 31 recorded persons under investigation, 24 of them tested negative, two tested positive while the remaining ones are still being tested.

The department assured the public that "both patients were isolated" and that "all health personnel who came into contact with them practiced stringent measures."

San Lazaro Hospital implemented rigorous infection control protocols while caring for the two patients, Duque said.

Duque also bared that the department's Epidemiology Bureau has secured the manifestos of the flights the victims were on and is in close coordination with the concerned airlines.

The two patients reportedly traveled to Cebu and Dumaguete before going to Manila, although the department earlier assured the public that they were only in Cebu for hours.

The female patient, before testing positive for the virus, was also observed to be asymptomatic or displaying no symptoms.