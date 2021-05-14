COVID-19 cases in the Philippines hit 1,131,467

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Friday recorded 6,784 additional coronavirus infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,131,467.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night said the 'NCR Plus' bubble will shift to General Community Quarantine beginning May 15 until the end of the month. His spokesman Harry Roque, however, said some restrictions from the stricter Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine will remain in place.

The Philippines expanded the coverage of its travel ban to include Oman and the United Arab Emirates in a bid to arrest the entry of the coronavirus variant first identified in India.

The government also extended its enforcement of existing travel restrictions on passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka until the end of May.

The Philippines today will sign a term sheet securing 40 million doses of the coronavirus shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

The Department of Health said it was not in favor of a proposal to have “vaccine passes” that would allow vaccinated individuals access to indoor activities and services.