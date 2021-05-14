Philippines to sign term sheet for 40M Pfizer vaccines on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday will sign a term sheet securing 40 million doses of the coronavirus shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

"I would like to announce...that as of this day, I have already signed the head of terms or the term sheet for our procurement for Pfizer for 40 million [of its vaccines]," Galvez said in a pre-recorded message aired during the launch of the private sector's Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat campaign in support of the government's vaccine rollout.

"[Pfizer has] already approved what we call the head of terms and their global [representative] has already signed. I and [Health Secretary Duque III], we will sign it today," he added in Filipino.

According to Galvez, the Philippines has received a total of 7,779,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 14.

The country is expecting another 500,000 jabs from China's Sinovac Biotech, 1.3 Sputnik V vaccines from Russia, and 2.2 million Pfizer jabs from the COVAX facility this month, he added.

Another 10,050,000 doses are expected to arrive in June, Galvez said, which would bring the total number of vaccines to 21,829,050.

As of May 12, however, the vaccine czar said the Philippines has only administered some 2.6 million doses, fully vaccinating 565,816 people and giving over 2 million their first shot.

— Bella Perez-Rubio