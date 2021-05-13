#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19 TALLY
EXPLAINERS
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' in 'NCR Plus' until May 31
Minimum health protocol violators are being profiled and issued with ticket at Quezon City Memorial Circle after they were nabbed during a one time big time operation of Quezon City Task Force Disiplina Task force, QCPD and DPOS on May 12, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' in 'NCR Plus' until May 31

(Philstar.com) - May 13, 2021 - 10:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said the 'NCR Plus' bubble will shift to General Community Quarantine beginning May 15 until the end of the month.

The government in the last two months has sought to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases within Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan. 

Palace this week did not dismiss the possibility of NCR Plus shifting to a less stricter quarantine status citing improved capacity in hospitals.

Duterte's approval of the coronavirus task force's recommendation comes amid the country still reporting over 5,000 daily COVID-19 cases. 

GCQ, but with 'heightened restrictions'

NCR Plus will shift to the said quarantine status, but presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said some curbs will remain. 

Only essential travel into and out of the bubble is allowed and public transportation will continue to operate.  

Capacity on in-door dine-in services was increased to 20%, and al fresco dining at 50% seating capacity.

Personal care services not requiring face mask removal can operate at a 30% capacity, along with non-contact sports in outdoor contact sports, games and scrimmages.

Tourist spots within the bubble can open at 30% capacity, with strict adherence to minimum public health protocols.

"Further allowed in the NCR Plus are specialized markets of the Department of Tourism (DOT) following the minimum public health standards and implementation of protocols and restrictions as set by the DOT," Roque said. 

Religious gatherings as well as necrological services for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 are allowed at 10% venue capacity. 

The Palace spokesperson added that individuals between 18 to 65 years of age can leave their homes in GCQ areas with the heightened restrictions.

Other areas under GCQ from May 15 are: 

Cordillera Administrative Region

  • Apayao
  • Baguio City
  • Benguet
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Abra

Region 2 (Cagayan Valley):

  • Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Nueva Vizcaya

Region 4-A (CALABARZON) 

  • Batangas
  • Quezon

Region 4-B (MIMAROPA)

  • Puerto Princesa

Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) 

  • Iligan City 

Region 11 (Davao)

  • Davao City

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

  • Lanao del Sur

Duterte said Santiago City in Isabela, Quirino, Ifugao and Zamboanga City will be under MECQ, while rest of the Philippines will be under modified GCQ.

The country has among the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Southeast Asia. On May 13, health authorities reported 6,385 new infections. 

Overall, the Philippines has tallied 1,124,724 cases, along with 18,821 deaths. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Alexis Romero/The STAR

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo camp refutes Trillanes on supposed gubernatorial run
Robredo camp refutes Trillanes on supposed gubernatorial run
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s spokesperson refuted Wednesday former Sen. Antonio Trillanes’ claim that she...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace on potential Trillanes presidential run: Dreams are free
Palace on potential Trillanes presidential run: Dreams are free
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
Trillanes, a vocal critic of Duterte, announced Wednesday that he would seek the presidency in 2022 if Vice President Leni...
Headlines
fbfb
Ateneo student councils condemn arrest of Naga youth leader
Ateneo student councils condemn arrest of Naga youth leader
6 hours ago
"With the irregularities in this illegitimate arrest, it already violated ger right to procedural due process," the statement...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine czar: 1.5 million AstraZeneca doses to be administered by June 15
Vaccine czar: 1.5 million AstraZeneca doses to be administered by June 15
10 hours ago
"We can manage that, considering that our daily inoculation right now is 83,000 and it will increase over the days," Galvez...
Headlines
fbfb
Terrorist designation opens assets of Sison, others to AMLC scrutiny
Terrorist designation opens assets of Sison, others to AMLC scrutiny
By Jonathan de Santos | 13 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Act authorizes the AMLC to investigate property or funds "that are in any way related to financing of...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Foundation defends mega jab hub against environmental concerns
Foundation defends mega jab hub against environmental concerns
8 hours ago
ICTSI Foundation said the proposed site "sits on reclaimed land and unused portions of it, along with the Nayong Pilipino...
Headlines
fbfb
Despite proof, PNP says it did not try to link community pantries to rebels
Despite proof, PNP says it did not try to link community pantries to rebels
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
"At a time when everyone's attention is focused on us, do you think we will still do things that can ruin our reputation and...
Headlines
fbfb
Storm signals up in Mindanao as 'Crising' strengthens to tropical storm
Storm signals up in Mindanao as 'Crising' strengthens to tropical storm
12 hours ago
Tropical Storm "Crising" is seen to make landfall over Surigao del Sur-Davao Oriental area between tonight and early Friday...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA to file new protest over Chinese ships seen across West Philippine Sea
DFA to file new protest over Chinese ships seen across West Philippine Sea
13 hours ago
DFA Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr. ordered on Thursday the filing of a new diplomatic protest against China, after 287 of its militia...
Headlines
fbfb
Declaration of intent to run 'not meant to pressure' Robredo, Trillanes says
Declaration of intent to run 'not meant to pressure' Robredo, Trillanes says
14 hours ago
"During the (selection interview) I manifested that I would only be an alternate of Robredo because precisely we needed to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with