Philippines sees 8,748 new coronavirus infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday recorded 8,748 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,037,460.

Dine-in and personal care services may now resume at a limited capacity in areas under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine, the government's pandemic task force announced last night.

The first shipment of 15,000 doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is on the way to the Philippines after logistical challenges hampered the delivery.

An infectious disease expert issued a stern warning against fully opening the economy for now, citing the need for the Philippines to avoid the record-breaking surge overrunning hospitals and crematoriums in India.

Prescriptions for the antiparasitic drug ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 lacked doctors’ information and patrons were made to sign waivers at the so-called “pantry” that two lawmakers launched yesterday.

That same day, the interior department warned politicians against taking advantage of the Bayanihan-inspired community pantries, which are now subject to new guidelines to avoid becoming “super-spreader” activities.