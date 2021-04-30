#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines sees 8,748 new coronavirus infections
Medical frontliners in personal protective equipment attend to patients staying at the lobby-turned-extension for the emergency room of the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City on April 29, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

(Philstar.com) - April 30, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday recorded 8,748 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,037,460.

What's new today?

  • Dine-in and personal care services may now resume at a limited capacity in areas under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine, the government's pandemic task force announced last night. 

  • The first shipment of 15,000 doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is on the way to the Philippines after logistical challenges hampered the delivery.

  • An infectious disease expert issued a stern warning against fully opening the economy for now, citing the need for the Philippines to avoid the record-breaking surge overrunning hospitals and crematoriums in India. 

  • Prescriptions for the antiparasitic drug ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 lacked doctors’ information and patrons were made to sign waivers at the so-called “pantry” that two lawmakers launched yesterday.

  • That same day, the interior department warned politicians against taking advantage of the Bayanihan-inspired community pantries, which are now subject to new guidelines to avoid becoming “super-spreader” activities.

  • The Hospicio de San Jose Orphanage in Manila is asking for donations after being placed under lockdown due to numerous cases of COVID-19.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio 

COVID-19 COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES NOVEL COROANVIRUS
