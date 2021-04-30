#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
First Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses on the way to Philippines â€” envoy
This file photo taken on March 29, 2021 shows the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, during a vaccination campaign at the State Hospital in Cailungo, San Marino.
AFP/Andreas Solaro

First Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses on the way to Philippines — envoy

(Philstar.com) - April 30, 2021 - 10:52am

MANILA, Philippines — The first shipment of 15,000 doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is on the way to the Philippines after logistical challenges hampered the delivery.

In a Facebook post, Philippine Ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta said the jabs will arrive in Manila by Saturday.

“First shipment of Sputnik V vaccines (15,000 doses) left today, 29 April, from Moscow and should be in Manila by 1 May,” Sorreta said.

“More to come in the next weeks and months,” he added.

 

ON ITS WAY. First shipment of Sputnik V vaccines (15,000 doses) left today, 29 April, from Moscow and should be in...

Posted by King Sorreta on Thursday, April 29, 2021

 

The vaccine doses were originally scheduled to arrive on April 25, but the delivery was pushed back to April 28, before Malacañang confirmed the arrival of the jabs would be delayed again. It cited the lack of direct flights from Russia and the difficulty of keeping the vaccines in sub-zero temperatures as the reasons for the delay.

The country’s Food and Drug Administration approved Sputnik V for emergency use last month, clearing it for use on individuals aged 18 and above once the vaccines arrive.

However, not all local governments will receive Sputnik V doses, as the shots need to be stored at temperatures not exceeding -18°C.

Sputnik V is taken in two doses, and has a 91.6% efficacy rate, according to a peer-reviewed late-stage trial result published in The Lancet medical journal. The vaccine is also completely protective against severe forms of COVID-19.

The Philippines received Thursday another half a million doses of the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. has said that most of the country's vaccine supply would consist of the China-made Coronavac, with 4.5 million doses, and Sputnik V, with 4 million doses.

Since the start of the vaccination drive in March, only 246,801 people have been fully vaccinated, while 1.5 million have received their first dose. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with reports from Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 26, 2021 - 11:36am

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

April 26, 2021 - 11:36am

A lawmaker files House Bill 9252 or the "Mandatory COVID-19 Immunization Act of 2021," seeking to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for persons as determined by the Department of Health.

Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. (Dasmariñas City, Cavite) proposes that the vaccination should be free at any government hospital or health center.

"As legislators we have a legal responsibility to pass a law to further prevent the introduction, transmission, and spread of COVID-19 and address our present crisis. Mass vaccination has the power to end the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, reduce the virus to a manageable risk and let normal life resume," the lawmaker says.

April 19, 2021 - 12:17pm

The Department of Health approves the resumption of the distribution of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to persons below 60 years old.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says this was upon the recommendation of the country's Food and Drug Administration.

April 16, 2021 - 8:19am

As approved by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, Priority Group A4 of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Development Plan will include:

  • commuter transport (land, air and sea), including logistics
     
  • public and private wet and dry market vendors 
     
  • frontline workers in groceries, supermarkets, delivery services 
     
  • workers in manufacturing for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical products 
     
  • frontline workers in food retail, including food service delivery
     
  • frontline workers in private and government financial services 
     
  • frontline workers in hotels and accommodation establishments 
     
  • priests, rabbis, imams and other religious leaders 
     
  • security guards/personnel assigned in offices, agencies and organizations identified in the list of priority industries/sectors
     
  • frontline workers in private and government news media 
     
  • customer-facing personnel of telecoms, cable and internet service providers, electricity distribution and water distribution utilities
     
  • frontline personnel in basic education and higher education institutions and agencies 
     
  • overseas Filipino workers, including those scheduled for deployment within two months 
     
  • frontline workers in law/justice, security, and social protection sectors
     
  • frontline government workers engaged in the operations of government transport system, quarantine inspection worker safety inspection and other COVID-19 response activities 
     
  • frontline government workers in charge of tax collection, assessment of businesses for incentives, election, national ID, data collection personnel 
     
  • diplomatic community and Department of Foreign Affairs personnel in consular operations 
     
  • Department of Public Works and Highways personnel in charge of monitoring government infrastructure
April 15, 2021 - 2:28pm

The US, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide P170 million in support to help the Department of Health rollout the government's COVID-19 vaccination program.

According to the US Embassy, the aid was announced by US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law during a visit to a Caloocan City vaccination site with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other officials.

"Through this new funding, USAID will support the Philippines in strengthening the vaccine supply chain, monitoring vaccine safety, and delivering effective communication campaigns to address vaccine hesitancy.  This assistance will also support local government units as they plan for, track, and administer vaccines."

April 13, 2021 - 8:42pm

Top US health authorities recommended a "pause" in the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" as they investigate any links between it and blood clots, a regulator said Tuesday.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are assessing the "potential significance" of six reported cases of a rare blood clot in patients who have received the shot, the FDA tweeted. 

"Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause," it said.

The regulator said that as of Monday more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine had been administered in the US.

"CDC & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the FDA stated on Twitter. — AFP 

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-DFA chief: Duterte 'shelved arbitral win' for Chinese investments
Ex-DFA chief: Duterte 'shelved arbitral win' for Chinese investments
17 hours ago
"President Duterte did not waste time in advancing his declared embrace of Xi Jinping when he very quickly shelved the Arbitral...
Headlines
fbfb
Expert cites factors in India COVID-19 surge
Expert cites factors in India COVID-19 surge
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
For the Philippines to avoid an India-like surge that has completely overrun hospitals and crematoriums, an infectious disease...
Headlines
fbfb
General population vaccination may start in September
General population vaccination may start in September
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
The Philippines is eyeing to vaccinate the general population by the third quarter of this year, with an inoculation rate...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos deserve a president who will defend West Philippine Sea &mdash; Carpio
Filipinos deserve a president who will defend West Philippine Sea — Carpio
23 hours ago
"Filipinos deserve, and should demand, a President who loves Filipinos first and foremost and who will uncompromisingly defend...
Headlines
fbfb
Review protocols vs COVID-19 variants &mdash; MMDA chief
Review protocols vs COVID-19 variants — MMDA chief
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has called for a review of business guidelines and protocols as Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
When defenders of the environment and rights face threats themselves
When defenders of the environment and rights face threats themselves
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 minutes ago
Mayo-Anda said being a lawyer, of course, has value to a community but “it is not a foolproof guarantee that you will...
Headlines
fbfb
Ifugao to be placed under MECQ, Puerto Princesa under GCQ
Ifugao to be placed under MECQ, Puerto Princesa under GCQ
27 minutes ago
The government is placing the province of Ifugao under modified enhanced community quarantine from May 1 to 14, while it is...
Headlines
fbfb
Pharmacists group finds distribution of ivermectin 'deeply concerning'
Pharmacists group finds distribution of ivermectin 'deeply concerning'
52 minutes ago
The Philippine Pharmacists Association has raised the alarm on the distribution of ivermectin, citing potential side effects...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyering for the environment: An unwavering stance to empower communities
Lawyering for the environment: An unwavering stance to empower communities
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Among those who vigorously campaigned against the split were environmental lawyers: Gerthie Mayo-Anda and Robert Ch...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to host 2021 WTTC Global Summit in October
Philippines to host 2021 WTTC Global Summit in October
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
The World Travel and Tourism Council once again announced that the Philippines has been selected as the next country to host...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with