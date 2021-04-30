First Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses on the way to Philippines â€” envoy

First Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses on the way to Philippines — envoy
MANILA, Philippines — The first shipment of 15,000 doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is on the way to the Philippines after logistical challenges hampered the delivery.
In a Facebook post, Philippine Ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta said the jabs will arrive in Manila by Saturday.
“First shipment of Sputnik V vaccines (15,000 doses) left today, 29 April, from Moscow and should be in Manila by 1 May,” Sorreta said.
“More to come in the next weeks and months,” he added.
The vaccine doses were originally scheduled to arrive on April 25, but the delivery was pushed back to April 28, before Malacañang confirmed the arrival of the jabs would be delayed again. It cited the lack of direct flights from Russia and the difficulty of keeping the vaccines in sub-zero temperatures as the reasons for the delay.
The country’s Food and Drug Administration approved Sputnik V for emergency use last month, clearing it for use on individuals aged 18 and above once the vaccines arrive.
However, not all local governments will receive Sputnik V doses, as the shots need to be stored at temperatures not exceeding -18°C.
Sputnik V is taken in two doses, and has a 91.6% efficacy rate, according to a peer-reviewed late-stage trial result published in The Lancet medical journal. The vaccine is also completely protective against severe forms of COVID-19.
The Philippines received Thursday another half a million doses of the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech.
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. has said that most of the country's vaccine supply would consist of the China-made Coronavac, with 4.5 million doses, and Sputnik V, with 4 million doses.
Since the start of the vaccination drive in March, only 246,801 people have been fully vaccinated, while 1.5 million have received their first dose. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with reports from Xave Gregorio
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
A lawmaker files House Bill 9252 or the "Mandatory COVID-19 Immunization Act of 2021," seeking to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for persons as determined by the Department of Health.
Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. (Dasmariñas City, Cavite) proposes that the vaccination should be free at any government hospital or health center.
"As legislators we have a legal responsibility to pass a law to further prevent the introduction, transmission, and spread of COVID-19 and address our present crisis. Mass vaccination has the power to end the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, reduce the virus to a manageable risk and let normal life resume," the lawmaker says.
The Department of Health approves the resumption of the distribution of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to persons below 60 years old.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says this was upon the recommendation of the country's Food and Drug Administration.
As approved by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, Priority Group A4 of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Development Plan will include:
- commuter transport (land, air and sea), including logistics
- public and private wet and dry market vendors
- frontline workers in groceries, supermarkets, delivery services
- workers in manufacturing for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical products
- frontline workers in food retail, including food service delivery
- frontline workers in private and government financial services
- frontline workers in hotels and accommodation establishments
- priests, rabbis, imams and other religious leaders
- security guards/personnel assigned in offices, agencies and organizations identified in the list of priority industries/sectors
- frontline workers in private and government news media
- customer-facing personnel of telecoms, cable and internet service providers, electricity distribution and water distribution utilities
- frontline personnel in basic education and higher education institutions and agencies
- overseas Filipino workers, including those scheduled for deployment within two months
- frontline workers in law/justice, security, and social protection sectors
- frontline government workers engaged in the operations of government transport system, quarantine inspection worker safety inspection and other COVID-19 response activities
- frontline government workers in charge of tax collection, assessment of businesses for incentives, election, national ID, data collection personnel
- diplomatic community and Department of Foreign Affairs personnel in consular operations
- Department of Public Works and Highways personnel in charge of monitoring government infrastructure
The US, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide P170 million in support to help the Department of Health rollout the government's COVID-19 vaccination program.
According to the US Embassy, the aid was announced by US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law during a visit to a Caloocan City vaccination site with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other officials.
"Through this new funding, USAID will support the Philippines in strengthening the vaccine supply chain, monitoring vaccine safety, and delivering effective communication campaigns to address vaccine hesitancy. This assistance will also support local government units as they plan for, track, and administer vaccines."
Top US health authorities recommended a "pause" in the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" as they investigate any links between it and blood clots, a regulator said Tuesday.
The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are assessing the "potential significance" of six reported cases of a rare blood clot in patients who have received the shot, the FDA tweeted.
"Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause," it said.
The regulator said that as of Monday more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine had been administered in the US.
"CDC & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the FDA stated on Twitter. — AFP
