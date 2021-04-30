First Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses on the way to Philippines â€” envoy

First Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses on the way to Philippines — envoy

MANILA, Philippines — The first shipment of 15,000 doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is on the way to the Philippines after logistical challenges hampered the delivery.

In a Facebook post, Philippine Ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta said the jabs will arrive in Manila by Saturday.

“First shipment of Sputnik V vaccines (15,000 doses) left today, 29 April, from Moscow and should be in Manila by 1 May,” Sorreta said.

“More to come in the next weeks and months,” he added.

The vaccine doses were originally scheduled to arrive on April 25, but the delivery was pushed back to April 28, before Malacañang confirmed the arrival of the jabs would be delayed again. It cited the lack of direct flights from Russia and the difficulty of keeping the vaccines in sub-zero temperatures as the reasons for the delay.

The country’s Food and Drug Administration approved Sputnik V for emergency use last month, clearing it for use on individuals aged 18 and above once the vaccines arrive.

However, not all local governments will receive Sputnik V doses, as the shots need to be stored at temperatures not exceeding -18°C.

Sputnik V is taken in two doses, and has a 91.6% efficacy rate, according to a peer-reviewed late-stage trial result published in The Lancet medical journal. The vaccine is also completely protective against severe forms of COVID-19.

The Philippines received Thursday another half a million doses of the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. has said that most of the country's vaccine supply would consist of the China-made Coronavac, with 4.5 million doses, and Sputnik V, with 4 million doses.

Since the start of the vaccination drive in March, only 246,801 people have been fully vaccinated, while 1.5 million have received their first dose. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with reports from Xave Gregorio