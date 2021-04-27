#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Ombudsman urged to review dismissal of raps vs cops over secret jail cell
This photo taken in 2017 shows then-National Capital Region Police Director Oscar Albayalde inspecting a makeshift cell hidden behind a shelf in the Manila Police District Station 1’s drug enforcement unit office.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File

Ombudsman urged to review dismissal of raps vs cops over secret jail cell

(Philstar.com) - April 27, 2021 - 2:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights has appealed the Office of the Ombudsman’s dismissal of complaints against police officers over a secret Manila cell, which the watchdog said is a “setback” in efforts to eliminate the illegal practice of secret detention facilities.

“We appeal to the Ombudsman to thoroughly review their decision. It is crucial that we work together in ensuring that grave abuses are held to account to prevent such abuses from happening again,” the CHR said. They confirmed that they filed a motion for reconsideration before the Ombudsman on February 1.

Rappler reported that the Ombudsman dismissed the commission’s complaint against police officers assigned at the Manila Police District ruling that there was no showing they did it in bad faith. The report also said that the CHR bears the burden to prove there was another available space for detention which is better than the hidden jail and that the respondent cops “intentionally and maliciously” refused to place them in a better confinement area.

The CHR, in its statement on Tuesday, stressed that torture and degrading treatment of detainees usually happen inside these hidden jails. “Hence, it is expressly prohibited in the Constitution and Anti-Torture Act of 2009 to prevent abuses and violations against detainees,” it added.

It added that they filed the complaints to exact accountability from erring police officers. They stressed scawalags among cops will not be dealt with, if those who commit serious violations will not be held liable.

“The liabilities of the police not only breach human rights standards but also their very own police operational procedures. Their lapses and actions in this case negated their very mandate, which is ‘to serve and protect,’” it added.

“As institutions tasked to check abuse of power, the protection of the rights of all, particularly the vulnerable sectors, is the essence of our mandate. It is crucial that we preserve the faith of the people in the rule of law by demonstrating with resolve that justice can ultimately prevail,” the CHR also said.

Secret jail cell

The CHR filed complaints of grave threats, arbitrary detention, grave coercion, robbery, extortion and violation of the Anti-Torture Law against Manila policemen in 2017.

In a letter to then-Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, CHR Commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit said their special team discovered 12 detainees, whose names were not in the station’s logbook, in a closet sized-cell with no light and windows.

The detention area measured about one by five meters, had only one ceiling fan and one male urinal, which forced the detainees to defecate in plastic bags.

“The detainees were discovered to have slept in sitting position for lack of space and with no provision of beds, and that some had not eaten for days. Some detainees have also alleged that they were beaten and electrocuted,” Dumpit also said. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Janvic Mateo

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
480K doses of Sputnik arriving April 29
480K doses of Sputnik arriving April 29
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
The second tranche comprising 480,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in the country on April 29,...
Headlines
fbfb
De La Salle professors &lsquo;appalled by failure of gov't' to defend West Philippine Sea
De La Salle professors ‘appalled by failure of gov't' to defend West Philippine Sea
4 hours ago
"We re-assert that appeasement emboldens the aggressor, peace without dignity is subjugation, and asserting our rights is...
Headlines
fbfb
Moderna applies for EUA
Moderna applies for EUA
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
American pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc. is seeking emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 situation in India 'beyond heartbreaking' &mdash; WHO chief
COVID-19 situation in India 'beyond heartbreaking' — WHO chief
By Nina Larson | 4 hours ago
The World Health Organization chief voiced alarm Monday at India's record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases and deaths,...
Headlines
fbfb
Copycat? PNP to 'plant' civilians in community pantry-like 'Barangayanihan'
Copycat? PNP to 'plant' civilians in community pantry-like 'Barangayanihan'
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"These netizens can be planted beneficiary civilians so as to manifest community appreciations." 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
8 million doses of Covaxin from India to arrive by end-May &mdash; envoy
8 million doses of Covaxin from India to arrive by end-May — envoy
48 minutes ago
Philippine Ambassador to India Ramon Bagatsing Jr. on Tuesday said some eight million doses of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo&rsquo;s office calls for more volunteers for teleconsultation service
Robredo’s office calls for more volunteers for teleconsultation service
59 minutes ago
The Office of the Vice President is calling for more medical and non-medical volunteers for its teleconsultation service that...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 5
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 5
By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
Tune in to the live audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
Headlines
fbfb
China insists sovereignty over Panatag Shoal, Pag-asa Island amid Philippine coast guard drills
China insists sovereignty over Panatag Shoal, Pag-asa Island amid Philippine coast guard drills
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
"We urge the relevant side to respect China's sovereignty and rights and interests, and stop actions complicating the situation...
Headlines
fbfb
House leader wants CHR, NBI probe into red-tagging of community pantries
House leader wants CHR, NBI probe into red-tagging of community pantries
By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
A House leader is asking the Commission on Human Rights and the National Bureau of Investigation to probe into the reported...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with