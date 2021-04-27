Coronavirus cases in Philippines rise to 1,013,618
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 7,204 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,013,618.
- Active cases: 71,675 or 7.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 10,109 pushing total to 925,027
- Deaths: 63, bringing total to 16,916
What's new today?
-
Authorities are putting up their own versions of community pantries after initially linking the initiatives to feed the hungry amid the pandemic to the communist insurgency. In a project brief, police are instructed by leadership to photograph "planted beneficiary civilians so as to manifest community appreciations."
-
The Philippines is set to receive close to 500,000 doses of Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V this week, according to the country's vaccine czar.
-
The country’s Food and Drug Administration granted two more hospitals compassionate special permits to use the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. The World Health Organization does not recommend the use of ivermectin on COVID-19 patients except in the context of clinical trials.
-
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus voiced alarm Monday at India's record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases and deaths, calling the situation "beyond heartbreaking."
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
