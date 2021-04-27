#VACCINEWATCHPH
Coronavirus cases in Philippines rise to 1,013,618
Members of the Quezon City Health Department inoculate a senior citizen with Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines during their house-to-house vaccination program for bedridden senior citizens in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City on April 23, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Coronavirus cases in Philippines rise to 1,013,618

(Philstar.com) - April 27, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 7,204 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,013,618.

  • Active cases: 71,675 or 7.1% of the total
  • Recoveries: 10,109 pushing total to 925,027
  • Deaths: 63, bringing total to 16,916

What's new today? 

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio 

