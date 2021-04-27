Coronavirus cases in Philippines rise to 1,013,618

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 7,204 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,013,618.

The Philippines is set to receive close to 500,000 doses of Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V this week, according to the country's vaccine czar.

The country’s Food and Drug Administration granted two more hospitals compassionate special permits to use the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. The World Health Organization does not recommend the use of ivermectin on COVID-19 patients except in the context of clinical trials.