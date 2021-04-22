#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
FDA wants more flexibility on experimental drugs during emergencies
This undated photo shows the façade of the Food and Drug Administration headquarters in Muntinlupa City.
STAR/ File

FDA wants more flexibility on experimental drugs during emergencies

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2021 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Thursday that it needs a new law to give it more flexibility in regulating experimental drugs during emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic.

This was FDA Director General Eric Domingo’s response during a congressional inquiry when quizzed by Deputy Speaker Bernadette Herrera-Dy (Bagong Henerasyon party-list) about the possibility of adding more drugs for emergency use for the treatment of COVID-19.

Herrera-Dy is among the lawmakers pushing for the use of ivermectin against COVID-19. She has said that she takes the drug, which a doctor prescribed for her. 

“Of course we are exploring possibilities,” Domingo told House lawmakers. “In the Philippines … we don’t have a law for emergencies. Our law, RA 9711, thinks as if we are always performing our regular everyday activities without an existing emergency in the country.”

Domingo was referring to Republic Act No. 9711, or the law that created the FDA.

He went on to explain that currently, the FDA is only able to issue Emergency Use Authorizations using President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 121, which allowed the regulator to approve COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use.

“Kailangan ho talaga ng FDA ng mas flexibility, lalo na kapag panahon ng emergency,” he said.

(The FDA really needs flexibility, especially during times of emergency.)

There are bills currently pending in the House and in the Senate which institutionalizes the FDA’s power to grant emergency use authorizations.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What to do if law enforcers visit your community pantry? Diokno offers tips
What to do if law enforcers visit your community pantry? Diokno offers tips
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
If law enforcers approach community pantries and their organizers, veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno offers the following...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef came from same port as ship that sank Gem-Ver &mdash; think tank
Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef came from same port as ship that sank Gem-Ver — think tank
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
The remaining ships in Julian Felipe Reef have the same name as the Chinese vessel that rammed into fishing boat Gem-Ver in...
Headlines
fbfb
US warns travel to Philippines due to COVID-19
US warns travel to Philippines due to COVID-19
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The US State Department has urged its citizens not to travel to the Philippines, citing health concerns due to COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
'Sayang lang pera&rsquo;: Senators want to defund red-tagging task force
'Sayang lang pera’: Senators want to defund red-tagging task force
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
Two senators on Wednesday night revived proposals to defund the government's anti-communist task force after one of its red-tagging...
Headlines
fbfb
US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory
US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
Agencies of the US government are advising against travel to the Philippines, citing a "very high" level of COVID-19 in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippines sees 8,767 new COVID-19 cases
Philippines sees 8,767 new COVID-19 cases
38 minutes ago
The Philippines on Thursday recorded 8,767 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 971,049...
Headlines
fbfb
NDRRMC: 4 dead, 13 hurt due to 'Bising'
NDRRMC: 4 dead, 13 hurt due to 'Bising'
1 hour ago
At least four people have died and 13 others were injured due to Typhoon Bising, latest data from the National Disaster Risk...
Headlines
fbfb
Indigenous communities lead forest restoration powered by web searches
Indigenous communities lead forest restoration powered by web searches
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Berlin-based search engine Ecosia, which invests its profits into ecological conservation projects, is now reforesting parts...
Headlines
fbfb
Third hospital receives special permit to use ivermectin
Third hospital receives special permit to use ivermectin
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration granted yet another private hospital a compassionate special permit to use anti-parasitic...
Headlines
fbfb
Another community pantry shuts down after profiling of Pandacan organizers
Another community pantry shuts down after profiling of Pandacan organizers
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"We decided to close the community pantry because my family is worried that we might be red-tagged," the post by Arellano...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with