Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 962,307 with 9,227 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 9,227 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 962,307.

Agencies of the US government are advising against travel to the Philippines, citing a "very high" level of COVID-19 and additional risks such as terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping.

The Philippines is considering buying Moderna’s coronavirus booster shot, which is still in early-stage trials.

The country’s Food and Drug Administration has been tasked with leading the pursuit of illegal traders of anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, Malacañang said.