Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 962,307 with 9,227 new infections
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 9,227 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 962,307.
- Active cases: 116,434 or 12.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 19,699 pushing total to 829,608
- Deaths: 124, bringing total to 16,256
What's new today?
Agencies of the US government are advising against travel to the Philippines, citing a "very high" level of COVID-19 and additional risks such as terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping.
The Philippines is considering buying Moderna’s coronavirus booster shot, which is still in early-stage trials.
The country’s Food and Drug Administration has been tasked with leading the pursuit of illegal traders of anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, Malacañang said.
The public should expect a higher number of reported COVID-19 recoveries as the Department of Health shifts to the daily logging of “time-based” recoveries.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
