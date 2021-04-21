#VACCINEWATCHPH
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 962,307 with 9,227 new infections
Residents line up to get free food and supplies as the Maginhawa community pantry in Quezon City reopens on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 962,307 with 9,227 new infections

(Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 4:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 9,227 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 962,307.

  • Active cases: 116,434 or 12.1% of the total
  • Recoveries: 19,699 pushing total to 829,608
  • Deaths: 124, bringing total to 16,256

What's new today?

  • Agencies of the US government are advising against travel to the Philippines, citing a "very high" level of COVID-19 and additional risks such as terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping. 

  • The Philippines is considering buying Moderna’s coronavirus booster shot, which is still in early-stage trials.

  • The country’s Food and Drug Administration has been tasked with leading the pursuit of illegal traders of anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, Malacañang said. 

  • The public should expect a higher number of reported COVID-19 recoveries as the Department of Health shifts to the daily logging of “time-based” recoveries.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio

