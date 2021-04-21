#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines eyes buying Moderna's coronavirus booster shot
This file photo taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19" next to the Moderna biotech company logo.
AFP/Joel Saget

Philippines eyes buying Moderna's coronavirus booster shot

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 11:24am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is eyeing to buy Moderna’s coronavirus booster shot, which is still in early stage trials.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. told House lawmakers on Wednesday that the government may opt to buy the booster shots, which are expected to be available in the United States by fall, instead of the five million doses on top of the 20 million it already secured.

“Ang balak ho namin, ‘yong five million [doses,] instead na ‘yong bibilhin namin ‘yong vaccine, we might buy the booster already,” Galvez said.

(We plan that instead of procuring the five million vaccine doses, we might buy the booster already.)

Galvez said that Moderna’s booster can be used alongside any other coronavirus vaccine.

Israel, the leading country in terms of COVID-19 vaccinations, has struck a new COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with Moderna for 2022, where it can buy doses of the US biotech company’s vaccine candidates for specific coronavirus variants.

Among these variant-specific vaccine candidates specifically targets the B.1.351 coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa and a booster candidate which combines two vaccines in a single shot.

Data from the Department of Health showed that as of April 20, 1,353,107 Filipinos have been vaccinated for COVID-19, with 1,562,563 doses administered since the inoculation drive began on March 1.

While Galvez admitted that vaccinations are off to a slow start, he said the government aims to ramp up inoculations to 120,000 doses per day in the so-called NCR+ bubble by June as long as there are 3.3 million doses available each month.

CARLITO GALVEZ JR COVID-19 VACCINES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MODERNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
Two months after the historic voting, the SC on Monday released the full copy of the ruling on Marcos’ poll protest...
Headlines
fbfb
Public asked not to medicate before vaccination
Public asked not to medicate before vaccination
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee yesterday asked the public not to take paracetamol and anti-allergy...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte query answered: UN could pressure China on West Philippine Sea
Duterte query answered: UN could pressure China on West Philippine Sea
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 19 hours ago
An order from the United Nations could pressure China to surrender its excessive claims in the South China Sea, a retired...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators: Leave community pantries alone
Senators: Leave community pantries alone
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 14 hours ago
Eight senators on Tuesday told authorities to stop profiling and red-tagging community pantry organizers who are...
Headlines
fbfb
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen to arrive in May, June
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen to arrive in May, June
14 hours ago
Vaccines developed by the United States could arrive in the country in the next two months, Manila's envoy to Washington said...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Community pantries part of concerted effort vs COVID-19, says senator
Community pantries part of concerted effort vs COVID-19, says senator
51 minutes ago
Neighborhood initiatives such as the community pantries are welcome as among the efforts to cope with the continuing scourge...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ records 22 active COVID-19 cases
DOJ records 22 active COVID-19 cases
57 minutes ago
Active COVID-19 cases in the Department of Justice are down to 22, latest data from Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar...
Headlines
fbfb
Janssen, Covaxin get nod from FDA
Janssen, Covaxin get nod from FDA
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to Janssen of Johnson & Johnson and Covaxin of Bharat...
Headlines
fbfb
Distribution of ayuda extended to May 15
Distribution of ayuda extended to May 15
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The national government has extended the distribution of the P22.9-billion ayuda or lockdown aid to more than 22 million low-income...
Headlines
fbfb
ECC: Enough funds for cash aid to pensioners
ECC: Enough funds for cash aid to pensioners
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Employees Compensation Commission has given assurance that there are sufficient funds for the distribution of the P20,000...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with