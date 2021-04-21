#VACCINEWATCHPH
US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory
In this file photo taken on December 02, 2020 an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX airplane takes off on a test flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas.
AFP/Cooper Neill

US issues 'Do Not Travel' to the Philippines advisory

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 12:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Agencies of the US government are advising against travel to the Philippines, citing a "very high" level of COVID-19 and additional risks such as terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping. 

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on its website issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for the Philippines, the highest of its four COVID-19 classifications. 

The US State Department earlier announced that it will include 80% of countries worldwide in its "Do Not Travel" list "to better reflect CDC's science-based Travel Health Notices."

"This does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country, but rather reflects an adjustment in the State Department's Travel Advisory system to rely more on CDC's existing epidemiological assessment," the US State Department said in a media note.

This means that travelers should avoid all travel to the Philippines, according to the CDC. 

In its website, the CDC says incidence rates and new case trajectories are their primary criteria for deciding the COVID-19 level of a destination.

The incidence rate is the number of cases over the past 28 days per 100,000 of the population, with 100 or higher classified as Level 4: Very High. This applies to areas with populations of over 200,000. 

Meanwhile, case trajectories refer to whether cases have increased, decreased, or remained stable over the past 28 days. 

"Because of the current situation in the Philippines even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to the Philippines," CDC said. 

The US Department of State echoed the CDC's warning on its website.

It also called on travelers to exercise "increased caution due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping."

It cautioned against travel to the Sulu Archipelago and Marawi City in specific while urging that travelers reconsider going to other areas of Mindanao. 

CDC COVID-19 UNITED STATES US STATE DEPARTMENT US-PHILIPPINES TIES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 21, 2021 - 10:59am

Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad

April 21, 2021 - 10:59am

The United States discourages all travelers from going to the Philippines to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Philippines is now under Level 4 of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means that COVID-19 levels in the country are very high.

"Because of the current situation in the Philippines even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to the Philippines," the US government says in an advisory.

April 20, 2021 - 2:37pm

At least 49 passengers on a flight from New Delhi to Hong Kong have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said, as the financial hub introduced an emergency ban on all flights from India in a crackdown over a new wave of cases.

All of the passengers who tested positive flew into Hong Kong on a flight run by Indian operator Vistara on April 4. 

The positive tests are significant as Hong Kong is regularly recording fewer daily cases than the total detected on the flight since it brought a fourth wave under control in January. —  AFP

April 19, 2021 - 7:03pm

Greece said Monday that travellers from the EU and five other countries who are fully vaccinated or have a recent negative Covid test will no longer have to quarantine on arrival. 

Visitors from the EU, Britain, the United States, Israel, Serbia and the United Arab Emirates will not be subjected to a week-long quarantine, the civil aviation authority said in a statement.

Travellers must present proof they are fully vaccinated or a negative Covid test from the previous 72 hours, it said. 

The quarantine will be lifted from Monday but other restrictions "for domestic or international flights will be in effect until April 26", the aviation authority said. 

The announcement comes despite a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, with dozens of deaths and more than 1,500 new infections per day. — AFP

April 19, 2021 - 11:11am

Emotions ran high Monday as excited passengers set off on the first flights to take advantage of a quarantine-free travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand, allowing families split by the pandemic to finally reunite.

The arrangement means that for the first time in almost 400 days passengers can fly across the Tasman Sea without undergoing mandatory Covid-19 quarantine when they arrive.

Australia was New Zealand's largest source of international tourists before the pandemic, accounting for about 1.5 million arrivals or 40 percent of total visitors in 2019. —  AFP

April 15, 2021 - 8:27pm

Greece plans to open its borders to vaccinated visitors from several countries from next week, the government said Thursday, as the country seeks to restart its badly-hit tourism sector.  

The scheme is part of a pilot project to allow entry to people with the so-called vaccine passports, an exception until now open only to Israeli visitors.

Under the initiative, travellers will be able to avoid a seven-day quarantine currently imposed on visitors.

The European Union has said it wants to get a vaccine passport off the ground for travellers, though plans have not yet been formalised. 

Tourism on the continent — Greece included — has been ravaged by the pandemic, with many nations shutting borders for non-essential travel. 

The vaccine passport trial run in Greece comes before the country plans to restart tourism in mid-May. — AFP

