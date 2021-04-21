#VACCINEWATCHPH
Community pantries part of concerted effort vs COVID-19, says senator
Residents wanting to pick up some vegetables and other goods at the Maginhawa community pantry queue along the sidewalk of Maginhawa Sreet in Quezon City before dawn on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

(Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 10:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Neighborhood initiatives such as the community pantries are welcome as among the efforts to cope with the continuing scourge of the COVID-19, Sen. Bong Go said.

In a statement Wednesday, Go said pandemic response is not only government's alone.

"This is a fight of the whole Filipino nation and the whole world," he said in Filipino.

He added: "Let us continue to promote a culture of inclusivity and empower our people to participate in our collective efforts to overcome this crisis. What's important is not to give those who want to help a hard time because all of us just want to render service to our fellow Filipinos."

He also expressed support for the pantries' objective. "It is just right to give according to one's abilities, those who have things in excess. Instead of letting [the goods] expire, it's better to give them to those in need."

He also urged the public not to add political color to the initiatives that only aim to help others.

"Extending help should have no color, no discrimination and no politics," Go said. "Whatever color there is—red, white, yellow or blue—all these have a part in bayanihan."

Go's statement is similar to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año's who said authorities should not interfere with the conduct of the pantries "as long as the intention is good and without political color" and "minimum health standards are complied with."

"I have not ordered the PNP to look into the community pantries around the country. The community pantry has been a traditional practice in our country as part of Bayanihan culture and spirit specially in the times of calamities and disasters," Año added.

Eight other senators, who issued a joint statement yesterday, said they stand with community pantry organizers, volunteers and donors. They were reacting to reports of harassment, intimidation and red-tagging by law enforcers of initiators.

"The profiling of organizers must stop," Sens. Nancy Binay, Leila de Lima, Frank Drilon, Sherwin Gatchalian, Risa Hontiveros, Kiko Pangilinan, Grace Poe and Ralph Recto said.

"It puts people’s lives in danger, knowing how notorious some police, military officers, and personnel are in red-tagging progressives and now civic-minded citizens who only want to do good for their fellow men and women."

