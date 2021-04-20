#VACCINEWATCHPH
Active COVID-19 cases hit 127,006 after Philippines logs 7,379 new infectionsÂ 
People line up at a community pantry set up along Maginhawa in Quezon City on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The pantry aims to help alleviate hunger during the COVID-19 lockdown by letting people have what they need for the kitchen while others are also welcome to donate.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Active COVID-19 cases hit 127,006 after Philippines logs 7,379 new infections 

(Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 7,379 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 953,106.

  • Active cases: 127,006 or 13.3% of the total
  • Recoveries: 21,664  pushing total to 809,959
  • Deaths: 93, bringing total to 16,141

What's new today?

  • Pressure and perceived harassment by the Quezon City police led to the halt in operations of a community pantry meant to help feed the hungry amid a pandemic-induced quarantine. 

  • Starting today, Hong Kong will suspend flights from the Philippines, India, and Pakistan, for two weeks. The ban, according to Philippine Overseas Employment Administration chief Bernard Olalia, will delay the deployment of about 1,300 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), mostly domestic helpers.

  • President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday approved the grant of P20,000 one-time financial aid to Employees Compensation (EC) pensioners to help ease the financial burdens caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio

