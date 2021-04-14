#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
UNCLOS will collapse if Beijing succeeds in taking South China Sea â Carpio
Chinese vessels are seen anchored in a satellite image taken on March 23 at Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef, around 320 km west of Bataraza in Palawan.
AFP/MAXAR Technologies

UNCLOS will collapse if Beijing succeeds in taking South China Sea — Carpio

(Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 3:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, an international treaty adopted in 1982, will collapse if China succeeds in taking over the rest of the South China Sea, retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said.

Speaking at a virtual forum organized by Stratbase ADRi Wednesday, Carpio noted how Beijing has sought to use the "right is might" concept in the South China Sea "in glaring violation of UNCLOS."

"China is enforcing its claim outside the compulsory dispute settlement mechanism of UNCLOS, by authorizing its Coast Guard to fire on foreign vessels fishing in the high seas or in their own exclusive economic zones, hundreds of nautical miles from China's own exclusive economic zone," Carpio said.

China continues to reject the July 2016 ruling of an UNCLOS-backed tribunal that invalidated its nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

With China's growing presence in the South China Sea, Carpio said nations of the world must unite to prevent Beijing from ending a rules-based maritime order in the region as this would start a naval arms race among coastal states.

"The nations of the world must unite to strongly push back China, otherwise if China succeeds in taking the South China Sea, or in making the South China Sea its own national lake, denying the application of UNCLOS in the South China Sea, then UNCLOS will collapse for other naval powers will also seize their new seas as their own possessions," Carpio added.

'Re-pivot foreign policy'

Dindo Manhit, president of Stratbase ADRi, meanwhile called on the Duterte administration to re-pivot its foreign policy stance.

Manhit said the country's foreign policy should focus on "national sovereignty, territorial integrity, national interest" where "prime duty is to serve and protect the people" as stated in the 1987 Constitution.

"We support the move to forge stronger ties with regional partners and allies in maintaining regional peace and stability through joint efforts of maritime patrol and military exercises," Manhit said in the same forum.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. ordered the DFA to file another diplomatic protest after the National Task Force or the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported that 240 Chinese maritime militia vessels remain in the territorial waters of Kalayaan in Palawan as of April 11.

Just last week, the Philippines started filing daily diplomatic protests for "every day of delay" that China refuses to withdraw its vessels in the area.

Despite the daily diplomatic protests, the NTF-WPS said 240 Chinese maritime militia vessels are dispersed at the Pagkakaisa (Union) Banks and Pag-asa (Thitu) Island.

Chinese warships from the People's Liberation Army Navy were also seen on Beijing's "big three" islands — Panganiban (Mischief), Kagitingan (Fiery Cross) and Zamora (Subi) Reefs — which the NTF-WPS described as contributing to the militarization of the area.

"The continuous swarming of Chinese vessels poses a threat to the safety of navigation, safety of life at sea, and impedes the exclusive right of Filipinos to benefit from marine wealth in the EEZ," the NTF-WPS said. —  Patricia Lourdes Viray

ANTONIO CARPIO CHINA SOUTH CHINA SEA UNCLOS WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Study: Asthma drug Budesonide hastens recovery of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms
Study: Asthma drug Budesonide hastens recovery of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms
1 day ago
(Updated) Asthma drug budesonide can hasten the recovery of COVID-19 patients at home with mild symptoms, according to new...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin orders filing of another diplomatic protest as 240 Chinese ships swarm West Philippine Sea
Locsin orders filing of another diplomatic protest as 240 Chinese ships swarm West Philippine Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
According to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, an estimated 240 Chinese vessels are scattered in several...
Headlines
fbfb
Government to public: Brace for midyear COVID-19 surge
Government to public: Brace for midyear COVID-19 surge
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. yesterday warned the public to brace for another surge in COVID-19 infections by June or...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte taps Evasco in new anti-red tape post
Duterte taps Evasco in new anti-red tape post
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte appointed former secretary to the Cabinet Leoncio Evasco Jr., his longtime ally, as presidential adviser...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese ships in West Philippine Sea meant to pressure Duterte on VFA, expert says
Chinese ships in West Philippine Sea meant to pressure Duterte on VFA, expert says
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 20 hours ago
The Chinese ships spotted at Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef since December 2020 were sent there to pressure President...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
CHR calls on government to include inmates on priority vaccination list
CHR calls on government to include inmates on priority vaccination list
By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 minutes ago
“In developing national vaccination plans, it should not discriminate against those held in detention," CHR spokesperson...
Headlines
fbfb
New FDA guidelines on use of AstraZeneca jab seen out this week
New FDA guidelines on use of AstraZeneca jab seen out this week
21 minutes ago
Domingo said the World Health Organization, the National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee and local vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA: Local experts discussing blood clot concerns over Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
FDA: Local experts discussing blood clot concerns over Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 22 minutes ago
In a briefing Wednesday, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said local vaccine experts are discussing reported cases of a rare...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH to check if health workers get regular COVID-19 testing
DOH to check if health workers get regular COVID-19 testing
1 hour ago
The Department of Health will look into reports that health care workers are not subjected to regular COVID-19 testing, as...
Headlines
fbfb
Phivolcs logs 383 quakes at Taal Volcano in last 24 hours
Phivolcs logs 383 quakes at Taal Volcano in last 24 hours
3 hours ago
Phivolcs said it also detected a low-level background tremor which started on April 8 at 9:05 a.m. 
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with