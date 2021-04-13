#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines eyes 20 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
This file photo taken on March 29, 2021 shows the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, during a vaccination campaign at the State Hospital in Cailungo, San Marino.
AFP/Andreas Solaro

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 13, 2021 - 11:16am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is expecting some 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute in the coming months, the official in charge of the government’s vaccine procurement program said Tuesday. 

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said negotiations to procure Sputnik V vaccine doses are still ongoing and the supply agreement will be signed this week.

“We’re expecting they will supply 20 million doses within the next four months,” Galvez said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

An initial batch of 500,000 doses will arrive in the country this month.

The country’s Food and Drug Administration approved Sputnik V for emergency use last month, clearing it for use on individuals aged 18 and above.

“It can be used on the elderly, so from 18 and above. So we can use this and the good thing is at least in the absence of AstraZeneca, we can use this,” Galvez said in Filipino.

In the government’s inoculation drive, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by British-Swedish AstraZeneca had been used on senior citizens. But health authorities said all 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca’s jab were already utilized.

Last week, the Department of Health and the FDA allowed the use of the vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech on the elderly “considering the limited availability of vaccines and the growing need to protect seniors amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.”

20 to 40 million Pfizer doses  

Galvez also said the government is negotiating to secure 20 to 40 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.

He claimed the United States “will spare some of their excess doses to their allied countries” once it finishes its inoculation.

The vaccine czar also said that some 194,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 jab may arrive in May.

The government and the private sector signed a supply agreement with Moderna covering 20 million doses. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been issued emergency use authorization by the local FDA.

Over a million COVID-19 shots have been administered since the immunization campaign began last month. But the Philippines faces a lack of available vaccines as infections rise. 

The country aims to inoculate up to 70 million people this year. 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 13, 2021 - 11:20am

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

April 13, 2021 - 11:20am

Some 20 million doses of Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in the Philippines within the next four months.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says the government will sign a supply agreement with Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute this week.

“It can be used on the elderly, so from 18 and above. So we can use this and the good thing is at least in the absence of AstraZeneca, we can use this,” Galvez says in an interview with ANC's "Headstart."

April 8, 2021 - 11:35am

Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian gets his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

A post on Valenzuela City's official Twitter account says the mayor chose Chinese-made Sinovac.

April 7, 2021 - 9:23pm

Germany's Bavaria region has signed a provisional agreement to buy doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine once it is approved by European regulators, state premier Markus Soeder said Wednesday.

The southern state has "signed a memorandum of understanding today... for the supply of Sputnik," Soeder told reporters in Munich. 

If the Sputnik vaccine is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Bavaria is set to receive around 2.5 million doses in the coming months through a company in the Bavarian town of Illertissen, Soeder said. — AFP

April 5, 2021 - 12:59pm

At least 795,320 Filipinos have been vaccinated with their first dose vaccine against COVID-19 as of April 3.

Data from the National Task Force against COVID-19 shows that 765,871 of those who were already vaccinated are frontline healthcare workers, 16,121 are senior citizens and 13,288 are individuals with comorbidity.

April 5, 2021 - 10:50am

Judiciary employees are now included in priority population group A4 of the country's vaccination plan for COVID-19.

The judiciary earlier appealed to vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. to include justices, judges and court personnel in the list of frontline government workers in the justice sector.

"Finally, the letter-request expresses that the Judiciary's continuing in-court operations despite the existence of community quarantines run the risk of exposing its employees/personnel to COVID-19 infections, who in turn, regularly interact with other stakeholders that already fall in the priority groups of the Philippines National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 Vaccines," Perlas-Bernabe says.

