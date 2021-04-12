‘Healthy Duterte to lead country to recovery’

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte remains in good health and is “determined to lead the country towards recovery” from the pandemic, Sen. Bong Go said yesterday.

Go, who is close to Duterte, slammed what he described as malicious claims on the President’s health and stressed that he continues to perform his duties and “remains on top of the situation.”

“President Duterte has long been at the helm of our country. We have only one President. We must protect the security of our beloved President,” Go said in Filipino.

“To my fellow Filipinos looking for President Duterte and truly cares for his situation, don’t worry because Tatay Digong is in good condition. He performs his duties every day as President and father of the nation,” he said.

Rumors about the 76-year-old leader’s failing health swirled after he did not make any public appearance in the last two weeks, cancelling his weekly address and the Araw ng Kagitingan celebration on April 9.

Go last week posted on social media a picture of him with Duterte behind a desk strewn with documents in Malacañang. However, netizens expressed suspicion that it might have been photoshopped.

He warned those he said were “spreading malicious claims” about the health of Duterte, who he said remains focused on “getting the country through the pandemic and rebuilding the economy by ensuring that no Filipino is left behind.”

“Do you want something bad to happen to him? You know I call that ‘plastic’. To the people in a hurry, don’t be impatient. Wait for the proper time. Let’s prioritize first this pandemic,” he said.

He also called on all Filipinos to pray for the country, as well as the President’s well-being, amid the pandemic.

He emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation in order to overcome the ongoing crisis as one nation.

Go, who chairs the Senate committee on health, also urged Filipinos to include in their prayers the many medical workers who are on the COVID-19 frontlines, whom he said are sacrificing their well-being to help save lives.

He also lauded essential workers whose roles allow society to weather the challenges brought by COVID-19.

“Let’s also recognize the bravery of our barangay workers, community volunteers, market vendors, drivers, farmers, fishermen, ordinary workers and other Filipinos who are also fighting for freedom from illnesses, crime and hunger and poverty,” he said.