#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines logs 190,245 activeÂ COVID-19 cases,Â breaking records for 3rdÂ day in a rowÂ 
Residents affected by the renewed enhanced community quarantine wait for their turn as they claim their cash assistance from the government inside the Old Balara Elementary school in Quezon City on Thursday midnight, April 8, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Philippines logs 190,245 active COVID-19 cases, breaking records for 3rd day in a row 

(Philstar.com) - April 10, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 4:36 p.m.) The Philippines on Saturday recorded 12,674 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 853,209. 

  • Active cases: 190,245 or 22.3% of the total
  • Recoveries: 593, pushing total to 648,220
  • Deaths: 225, bringing total to 14,744

What's new today?

  • The Philippines has seen a record-breaking number of active COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row.

  • Intensive care unit bed occupancy in Metro Manila has hit a critical level at 86%. 

  • Malacañang is expected to announce new quarantine classifications for the 'NCR Plus' bubble — or the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal — which will take effect on April 12. The so-called bubble is currently under an enhanced community quarantine — the strictest variation — in an attempt to arrest an unprecedented surge in cases and assist hospitals that have become increasingly overwhelmed. 

  • The OCTA Research Team on Friday night recommended that the NCR Plus bubble remain under ECQ for another week, hours after the Philippines recorded a record-breaking number of new deaths and active cases of COVID-19. 

  • Presidential spokesman Harry Roque was admitted to a hospital due to COVID-19 after announcing that he recovered from the virus last month. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Only 35 million Pinoys need vaccination for herd immunity&rsquo;
‘Only 35 million Pinoys need vaccination for herd immunity’
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The country may only need to vaccinate 35 million Filipinos and not 70 million as generally held by experts to achieve herd...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese missile boats drive away Filipino TV crew in West Philippine Sea
Chinese missile boats drive away Filipino TV crew in West Philippine Sea
1 day ago
ABS-CBN News' Chiara Zambrano reported that she and her crew were supposed to visit Ayungin Shoal, where the Philippine Navy...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca defends vaccine
AstraZeneca defends vaccine
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Citing reviews from the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and European Medicines Agency,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines records new record-high 178,351 active cases, 401 fatalities
Philippines records new record-high 178,351 active cases, 401 fatalities
1 day ago
(Updated) The Philippines on Friday logged 12,225 new COVID-19 cases, pushing national caseload to 840,554.
Headlines
fbfb
Time to reopen economy?
Time to reopen economy?
By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
It may now be time to reopen the economy following the two-week imposition of the strictest quarantine classification in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
#ISAngKilosBayan: Addressing the vaccine confidence gap
#ISAngKilosBayan: Addressing the vaccine confidence gap
By Johanna Amancio | 3 hours ago
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippine government began to roll out its immunization campaign to combat...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte hails heroism of &lsquo;troops&rsquo; in war vs COVID-19
Duterte hails heroism of ‘troops’ in war vs COVID-19
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte underscored in yesterday’s commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) the selfless display...
Headlines
fbfb
DPWH completes 635 isolation facilities
DPWH completes 635 isolation facilities
17 hours ago
During the recent final inspection of the Quezon Institute Modular Hospital, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)...
Headlines
fbfb
Experts question compassionate use approval for Ivermectin
Experts question compassionate use approval for Ivermectin
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
Former health secretary Janette Garin slammed the Food and Drug Administration for allowing the use of animal anti-parasitic...
Headlines
fbfb
270,000 hogs delivered to Metro Manila during price cap implementation
270,000 hogs delivered to Metro Manila during price cap implementation
By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
Over 270,000 hogs were delivered to markets in Metro Manila in two months, in line with the Department of Agriculture (DA)’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with