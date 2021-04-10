Philippines logs 190,245 activeÂ COVID-19 cases,Â breaking records for 3rdÂ day in a rowÂ 

Philippines logs 190,245 active COVID-19 cases, breaking records for 3rd day in a row
MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 4:36 p.m.) The Philippines on Saturday recorded 12,674 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 853,209.
- Active cases: 190,245 or 22.3% of the total
- Recoveries: 593, pushing total to 648,220
- Deaths: 225, bringing total to 14,744
What's new today?
-
The Philippines has seen a record-breaking number of active COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row.
-
Intensive care unit bed occupancy in Metro Manila has hit a critical level at 86%.
-
Malacañang is expected to announce new quarantine classifications for the 'NCR Plus' bubble — or the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal — which will take effect on April 12. The so-called bubble is currently under an enhanced community quarantine — the strictest variation — in an attempt to arrest an unprecedented surge in cases and assist hospitals that have become increasingly overwhelmed.
-
The OCTA Research Team on Friday night recommended that the NCR Plus bubble remain under ECQ for another week, hours after the Philippines recorded a record-breaking number of new deaths and active cases of COVID-19.
-
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque was admitted to a hospital due to COVID-19 after announcing that he recovered from the virus last month.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
