Philippines logs 190,245 activeÂ COVID-19 cases,Â breaking records for 3rdÂ day in a rowÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 4:36 p.m.) The Philippines on Saturday recorded 12,674 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 853,209.

The Philippines has seen a record-breaking number of active COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row.

Intensive care unit bed occupancy in Metro Manila has hit a critical level at 86%.

Malacañang is expected to announce new quarantine classifications for the 'NCR Plus' bubble — or the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal — which will take effect on April 12. The so-called bubble is currently under an enhanced community quarantine — the strictest variation — in an attempt to arrest an unprecedented surge in cases and assist hospitals that have become increasingly overwhelmed.

The OCTA Research Team on Friday night recommended that the NCR Plus bubble remain under ECQ for another week, hours after the Philippines recorded a record-breaking number of new deaths and active cases of COVID-19.