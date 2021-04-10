#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
OCTA Research recommends week-long ECQ extension
A patient of Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City passes in front of the hospital lobby turned into an emergency room on April 6, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

OCTA Research recommends week-long ECQ extension

(Philstar.com) - April 10, 2021 - 3:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — An independent research group on Friday night recommended that Metro Manila and nearby areas stay under enhanced community quarantine for another week, hours after the Philippines recorded a record-breaking number of new deaths and active cases of COVID-19. 

While noting some improvement from late March, OCTA Research Team fellow Guido David warned that if infections continue to rise by around 10,000 per day, the Philippines will also record some 200 new deaths daily. 

"Of course, if public health [and] hospitals are our primary consideration, our recommendation is to extend the ECQ so that we can lower the reproduction to less than 1," David told ABS-CBN News' "Teleradyo."  

"If we can't do that, the middle ground would be a [modified ECQ] , a more gradual easing [of restrictions]," he added. 

David said that while the virus reproduction rate is slowing down in the NCR Plus bubble, going down from 1.43 to 1.24 on Wedneday, a week-long extension of ECQ would bring down the number of infections.

The 'NCR Plus' bubble — or the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal — is currently under ECQ but Malacañang later Saturday is expected to announce new classifications that will take effect on on April 12, Monday. 

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque earlier this week ruled out the possibility of extending ECQ, claiming that the government no longer has the funds to help people affected by movement restrictions. However, Roque also said that upgrading to a modified ECQ would be contingent on the outcome of intensified prevention, detection, isolation, treatment and reintegration or PDITR efforts. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio 

COVID-19 NOVEL COROANVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Only 35 million Pinoys need vaccination for herd immunity&rsquo;
‘Only 35 million Pinoys need vaccination for herd immunity’
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The country may only need to vaccinate 35 million Filipinos and not 70 million as generally held by experts to achieve herd...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca defends vaccine
AstraZeneca defends vaccine
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
Citing reviews from the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and European Medicines Agency,...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese missile boats drive away Filipino TV crew in West Philippine Sea
Chinese missile boats drive away Filipino TV crew in West Philippine Sea
1 day ago
ABS-CBN News' Chiara Zambrano reported that she and her crew were supposed to visit Ayungin Shoal, where the Philippine Navy...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines records new record-high 178,351 active cases, 401 fatalities
Philippines records new record-high 178,351 active cases, 401 fatalities
23 hours ago
(Updated) The Philippines on Friday logged 12,225 new COVID-19 cases, pushing national caseload to 840,554.
Headlines
fbfb
Time to reopen economy?
Time to reopen economy?
By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
It may now be time to reopen the economy following the two-week imposition of the strictest quarantine classification in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte's spokesman hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 last month
Duterte's spokesman hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 last month
1 hour ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque has been admitted to a hospital due to COVID-19. 
Headlines
fbfb
#ISAngKilosBayan: Addressing the vaccine confidence gap
#ISAngKilosBayan: Addressing the vaccine confidence gap
By Johanna Amancio | 1 hour ago
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippine government began to roll out its immunization campaign to combat...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA to raise chasing of TV crew off West Philippine Sea with China 'if proven to be true'
DFA to raise chasing of TV crew off West Philippine Sea with China 'if proven to be true'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
Footage of the incident has already been aired by ABS-CBN but DFA Executive Director for Strategic Communications Ivy...
Headlines
fbfb
Daily death toll hits all-time high at 401
Daily death toll hits all-time high at 401
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The Philippines logged its all-time high number of COVID-19 deaths yesterday at 401, with the surge in cases driving the number...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte hails heroism of &lsquo;troops&rsquo; in war vs COVID-19
Duterte hails heroism of ‘troops’ in war vs COVID-19
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
President Duterte underscored in yesterday’s commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) the selfless display...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with