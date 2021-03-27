Phivolcs: 302 quakes detected in Taal Volcano in last 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists said they recorded 302 volcanic earthquakes in Taal Volcano in the past 24 hours.

In its latest bulletin issued on Saturday at 8 a.m., Phivolcs said 184 of the 302 quakes were volcanic tremors that lasted between one to 12 minutes.

The remaining 118 were low-frequency earthquakes.

Phivolcs said it also observed weak steam emission with a height of thirty meters, from fumaroles or gas vents in the Main Crater.

Alert Level 2 is currently hoisted over Taal Volcano.

"DOST-PHIVOLCS reminds the public that at Alert Level 2, steam-driven or phreatic eruption, volcanic earthquake, partial ash and dangerous accumulation or emission of volcanic gas can suddenly occur and ravage the surroundings of Taal Volcano Island or TVI," the bulletin read in Filipino.

Volcanologists again recommended that no one be permitted to enter TVI which is the Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) of the volcano, specifically citing the Main Crater, the Daang Kastilla fissure, and the residence and boating lake of Taal.

"Local governments are encouraged to continue to assess and confirm the preparedness of previously evacuated barangays around Lake Taal in the event of another volcanic eruption."