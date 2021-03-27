#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Phivolcs: 302 quakes detected in Taal Volcano in last 24 hours
FILE - A man watches from his boat Taal Volcano spewing plumes on this January 13, 2020 photo.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV, file

Phivolcs: 302 quakes detected in Taal Volcano in last 24 hours

(Philstar.com) - March 27, 2021 - 11:03am

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists said they recorded 302 volcanic earthquakes in Taal Volcano in the past 24 hours. 

In its latest bulletin issued on Saturday at 8 a.m., Phivolcs said 184 of the 302 quakes were volcanic tremors that lasted between one to 12 minutes. 

The remaining 118 were low-frequency earthquakes. 

Phivolcs said it also observed weak steam emission with a height of thirty meters, from fumaroles or gas vents in the Main Crater.

Alert Level 2 is currently hoisted over Taal Volcano.

"DOST-PHIVOLCS reminds the public that at Alert Level 2, steam-driven or phreatic eruption, volcanic earthquake, partial ash and dangerous accumulation or emission of volcanic gas can suddenly occur and ravage the surroundings of Taal Volcano Island or TVI," the bulletin read in Filipino. 

Volcanologists again recommended that no one be permitted to enter TVI which is the Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) of the volcano, specifically citing the Main Crater, the Daang Kastilla fissure, and the residence and boating lake of Taal. 

"Local governments are encouraged to continue to assess and confirm the preparedness of previously evacuated barangays around Lake Taal in the event of another volcanic eruption." 

TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO AND LAKE TAAL VOLCANO ISLAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIST: World powers that criticized China's maritime militia ships at West Philippine Sea reef
LIST: World powers that criticized China's maritime militia ships at West Philippine Sea reef
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 17 hours ago
All throughout this week, envoys have taken to Twitter to air their concerns over heightened tension in the South China Sea,...
Headlines
fbfb
Daily cases near 10,000; &lsquo;soft&rsquo; MECQ pushed
Daily cases near 10,000; ‘soft’ MECQ pushed
By Shiela Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections approaches 10,000 cases per day, the OCTA Research Group said Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
Skyway 3 provisional toll: P264
Skyway 3 provisional toll: P264
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
The Toll Regulatory Board has approved provisional toll rates for San Miguel Corp. 18-kilometer Skyway Stage 3 project.
Headlines
fbfb
8 more vaccinated local execs summoned
8 more vaccinated local execs summoned
By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to summon eight more local officials for allegedly jumping...
Headlines
fbfb
Local governments tasked with implementation of 'bubble' over NCR, nearby provinces
Local governments tasked with implementation of 'bubble' over NCR, nearby provinces
By Franco Luna | 5 days ago
"We're expecting the cooperation of village associations and barangays...it is highly discouraged to accept visitors to avoid...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Earth Hour tonight to highlight fight to save nature
Earth Hour tonight to highlight fight to save nature
By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Conservation group World Wide Fund for Nature will highlight the urgent need to address nature loss and climate change during...
Headlines
fbfb
CREATE law signed, with vetoes
CREATE law signed, with vetoes
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday signed the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises or CREATE Act that would ease...
Headlines
fbfb
Face-to-face classes for 24 colleges, universities OK&rsquo;d
Face-to-face classes for 24 colleges, universities OK’d
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Limited face-to-face classes have been approved in 24 higher education institutions offering allied health degree programs...
Headlines
fbfb
60% of Pinoys don&rsquo;t want COVID-19 vaccine &ndash; survey
60% of Pinoys don’t want COVID-19 vaccine – survey
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Almost all adult Filipinos are aware of the vaccines developed against COVID-19, but six in 10 are not willing to be vaccinated,...
Headlines
fbfb
For retired CJ Peralta, no regrets
For retired CJ Peralta, no regrets
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
Retired Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta bid farewell and thanked the judiciary as he officially hangs up his magistrate’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with