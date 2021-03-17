Armed with yantoks, members of the Southern Police District roam around Barangay Baclaran in Parañaque City on Monday night, March 15, 2021, to remind the public of the strict implementation of the unified curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 635,698 with 4,387 new infections
(Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded 4,387 additional COVID-19 infections Wednesday, taking the country’s total case count to 635,698.
- Active cases: 61,733 or 9.7% of the total
- Recoveries: 374, pushing total to 561,099
- Deaths: 18, bringing total to 12,866
What’s new today?
- This is the sixth straight day that the country reported more than 4,000 additional cases.
- The Philippine government will temporarily suspend the entry of foreign nationals and returning Filipinos who are not overseas Filipino workers as COVID-19 cases spike in the country.
- Health authorities in the United Kingdom reported that two cases of the coronavirus variant first reported in the Philippines (P.3) have been found in England.
- The DOH reported the death of an individual who had received COVID-19 vaccine and subsequently tested positive for the virus. It said the death was caused by COVID-19, not by the vaccine.
- COVID-19 was the seventh leading cause of death in the Philippines in 2020, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported. Ischaemic heart diseases were the leading cause of death for second year in a row, killing 99,680 people.
- The DOH and the FDA said that people should not use Ivermectin, a drug typically used to treat parasites, as a treatment for COVID-19.
— Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Xave Gregorio
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended