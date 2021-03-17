#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Two cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in Philippines found in England
Creative rendition of SARS-COV-2 virus particles.
AFP/NIAID-NIH/PHANIE

Two cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in Philippines found in England

(Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 9:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities in the United Kingdom reported that two cases of a new coronavirus variant first reported in the Philippines have been found in England.

In a statement, Public Health England said the new variant called P.3 has been designated a variant under investigation.

“One of the cases is linked with international travel and the other is currently under investigation. All appropriate public health interventions are being undertaken,” PHE said.

Philippine health authorities confirmed Saturday the detection of P.3 in the country. The variant belongs to the B.1.128 lineage, like the variant first identified in Brazil called P.1.

To date, there are 98 cases of P.3 in the country.

The Department of Health said current available data are insufficient to conclude whether the variant will have significant public health implications despite carrying notable mutations such as N501Y and E484K.

The coronavirus variants first identified in the UK (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351) and Brazil (P1.)—all classified as variants of concerns—have the N501Y mutation, which is associated with increased transmissibility.

Meanwhile, B.1.351 and P.1 carry the E484K mutation, which may help the virus evade some antibodies, possibly affecting vaccine efficacy.

Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases said Saturday it also found a new variant from the B.1.1.28 lineage from a traveller who arrived at Narita Airport from the Philippines last February 25.

With over 631,320 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, the Philippines has the second-highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

The country is dealing with a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, prompting the authorities to expand granular lockdowns, impose curfews and liquor bans, prohibit minors from going out and suspend the entry of foreigners and returning Filipinos who are not OFWs. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 17, 2021 - 9:28am

A thread on new variants of SARS-CoV-2 reported in the Philippines.

March 17, 2021 - 9:28am

COVID-19 variants first detected in the Philippines have reached the United Kingdom.

In its latest update, Public Health England announces it has identified two cases of the variant P.3 in England.

"One of the cases is linked with international travel and the other is currently under investigation. All appropriate public health interventions are being undertaken," it says.

March 13, 2021 - 11:05am

The Department of Health detects the first case of coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil.

The health department also detects 59 more cases of the coronavirus variant first seen in the UK and 32 more cases of the variant first seen in South Africa.

March 5, 2021 - 1:26pm

The Department of Health reports 52 additional cases B.1.351 variant (South Africa variant) cases and 31 more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (UK variant) in the country.

Among the latest batch of samples sequenced by the UP-Philippine Genome Center, there are also 42 new cases with mutations in Central Visayas.

"The DOH and its concerned Centers for Health Development is coordinating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Local Government Units (LGUs) in NCR and Region 7 to institute measures to contain further transmission of these variants and mutations," the DOH says.

March 2, 2021 - 8:25am

The DOH reports two additional samples from Central Visayas with both N501Y and E484K mutations.

Meanwhile, two cases from the region previously reported to have the mutations have been delisted. The total of these mutations in the country remain at 34 cases.

"Despite the arrival of vaccines and the successful initial vaccination activities, the DOH emphasizes that adherence to minimum public health standards is still the best course of action to prevent community transmission and further virus mutations," the DOH says.

March 2, 2021 - 8:21am

The Department of Health reports 30 additional cases with B.1.1.7 variant, first seen in the United Kingdom, in the country. This brings the total cases in the country at 87.

Of the new cases detected in the latest genome sequencing batch, 20 are returning overseas Filipinos, three are local cases and seven are currently being verified.

The 20 detected returning Filipinos came from the Middle East, Singapore and the United States. Thirteen of them are asymptomatic active cases while seven have recovered.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Another BI money-making scheme bared
Another BI money-making scheme bared
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Another money-making scheme at the Bureau of Immigration was bared yesterday by Sen. Risa Hontiveros.
Headlines
fbfb
More government officials go on COVID-19 quarantine
More government officials go on COVID-19 quarantine
By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
Five members of President Duterte’s Cabinet are now on self-imposed quarantine after either testing positive for COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Sinas to face sanctions for alleged breach in protocol
Sinas to face sanctions for alleged breach in protocol
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas will face sanctions if an investigation proves his supposed breach of screening...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar surpassing Philippines&rsquo;
‘Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar surpassing Philippines’
By Delon Porcalla | 2 days ago
Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar, despite their respective political upheavals, will overtake the Philippines in terms of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF proposes limit on inbound passengers
IATF proposes limit on inbound passengers
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
The government’s anti-COVID-19 task force has proposed to limit the number of inbound passengers as the country grapples...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Vatican bars same-sex union: God won&rsquo;t bless sin
Vatican bars same-sex union: God won’t bless sin
By Robertzon Ramirez | 9 hours ago
The Vatican declared Monday that the Catholic Church won’t bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin...
Headlines
fbfb
SC junks petition vs ICC withdrawal
SC junks petition vs ICC withdrawal
By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the petitions that questioned President Duterte’s decision to unilaterally...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate, DA to probe pork import &lsquo;kickbacks&rsquo;
Senate, DA to probe pork import ‘kickbacks’
By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
The Senate is expected to convene as one committee to investigate Sen. Panfilo Lacson’s expose of an alleged P6-billion...
Headlines
fbfb
SC considering body cameras for cops
SC considering body cameras for cops
By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
After the “Bloody Sunday” raids that resulted in the death of nine activists in Calabarzon, the Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbfb
Concepcion to hold forum for companies on vaccine confidence
Concepcion to hold forum for companies on vaccine confidence
By Louella Desiderio | 9 hours ago
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion will conduct a forum for more than 700 companies...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with