Two cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in Philippines found in England
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities in the United Kingdom reported that two cases of a new coronavirus variant first reported in the Philippines have been found in England.
In a statement, Public Health England said the new variant called P.3 has been designated a variant under investigation.
“One of the cases is linked with international travel and the other is currently under investigation. All appropriate public health interventions are being undertaken,” PHE said.
Philippine health authorities confirmed Saturday the detection of P.3 in the country. The variant belongs to the B.1.128 lineage, like the variant first identified in Brazil called P.1.
To date, there are 98 cases of P.3 in the country.
The Department of Health said current available data are insufficient to conclude whether the variant will have significant public health implications despite carrying notable mutations such as N501Y and E484K.
The coronavirus variants first identified in the UK (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351) and Brazil (P1.)—all classified as variants of concerns—have the N501Y mutation, which is associated with increased transmissibility.
Meanwhile, B.1.351 and P.1 carry the E484K mutation, which may help the virus evade some antibodies, possibly affecting vaccine efficacy.
Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases said Saturday it also found a new variant from the B.1.1.28 lineage from a traveller who arrived at Narita Airport from the Philippines last February 25.
With over 631,320 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, the Philippines has the second-highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.
The country is dealing with a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, prompting the authorities to expand granular lockdowns, impose curfews and liquor bans, prohibit minors from going out and suspend the entry of foreigners and returning Filipinos who are not OFWs. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
A thread on new variants of SARS-CoV-2 reported in the Philippines.
COVID-19 variants first detected in the Philippines have reached the United Kingdom.
In its latest update, Public Health England announces it has identified two cases of the variant P.3 in England.
"One of the cases is linked with international travel and the other is currently under investigation. All appropriate public health interventions are being undertaken," it says.
The Department of Health detects the first case of coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil.
The health department also detects 59 more cases of the coronavirus variant first seen in the UK and 32 more cases of the variant first seen in South Africa.
The Department of Health reports 52 additional cases B.1.351 variant (South Africa variant) cases and 31 more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (UK variant) in the country.
Among the latest batch of samples sequenced by the UP-Philippine Genome Center, there are also 42 new cases with mutations in Central Visayas.
"The DOH and its concerned Centers for Health Development is coordinating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Local Government Units (LGUs) in NCR and Region 7 to institute measures to contain further transmission of these variants and mutations," the DOH says.
The DOH reports two additional samples from Central Visayas with both N501Y and E484K mutations.
Meanwhile, two cases from the region previously reported to have the mutations have been delisted. The total of these mutations in the country remain at 34 cases.
"Despite the arrival of vaccines and the successful initial vaccination activities, the DOH emphasizes that adherence to minimum public health standards is still the best course of action to prevent community transmission and further virus mutations," the DOH says.
The Department of Health reports 30 additional cases with B.1.1.7 variant, first seen in the United Kingdom, in the country. This brings the total cases in the country at 87.
Of the new cases detected in the latest genome sequencing batch, 20 are returning overseas Filipinos, three are local cases and seven are currently being verified.
The 20 detected returning Filipinos came from the Middle East, Singapore and the United States. Thirteen of them are asymptomatic active cases while seven have recovered.
