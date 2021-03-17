Two cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in Philippines found in England

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities in the United Kingdom reported that two cases of a new coronavirus variant first reported in the Philippines have been found in England.

In a statement, Public Health England said the new variant called P.3 has been designated a variant under investigation.

“One of the cases is linked with international travel and the other is currently under investigation. All appropriate public health interventions are being undertaken,” PHE said.

Philippine health authorities confirmed Saturday the detection of P.3 in the country. The variant belongs to the B.1.128 lineage, like the variant first identified in Brazil called P.1.

To date, there are 98 cases of P.3 in the country.

The Department of Health said current available data are insufficient to conclude whether the variant will have significant public health implications despite carrying notable mutations such as N501Y and E484K.

The coronavirus variants first identified in the UK (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351) and Brazil (P1.)—all classified as variants of concerns—have the N501Y mutation, which is associated with increased transmissibility.

Meanwhile, B.1.351 and P.1 carry the E484K mutation, which may help the virus evade some antibodies, possibly affecting vaccine efficacy.

Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases said Saturday it also found a new variant from the B.1.1.28 lineage from a traveller who arrived at Narita Airport from the Philippines last February 25.

With over 631,320 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, the Philippines has the second-highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

The country is dealing with a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, prompting the authorities to expand granular lockdowns, impose curfews and liquor bans, prohibit minors from going out and suspend the entry of foreigners and returning Filipinos who are not OFWs. — Gaea Katreena Cabico