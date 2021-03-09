#VACCINEWATCHPH
With 2,668 new infections, COVID-19 cases in Philippines cross 600,000
St. Luke's Medical Center inoculates its personnel with Sinovac's CoronaVac during on March 3, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

With 2,668 new infections, COVID-19 cases in Philippines cross 600,000

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2021 - 4:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus infections in the Philippines climbed past 600,000 Tuesday after the Department of Health reported 2,668 additional cases.

Nearly a year since the government first imposed lockdowns, the country's caseload reached 600,428. Of these, 41,822, or 7%, are active cases. 

This is the first time in five days that the country reported fewer than 3,000 additional cases. 

 

 

The department also announced that 171 more patients recovered from the disease, pushing total recoveries to 546,078. 

Meanwhile, seven new deaths related to COVID-19 were logged, raising the fatality count to 12,528.

What’s new today?

  • World Health Organization country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe called on local governments to strengthen the implementation of protocols on the ground as the country experiences another increase in COVID-19 cases. He also reminded the public to fully comply with measures against COVID-19.
  • Abeyasinghe also said the recent rise in infections is a “spike” in the current epidemic wave, not a “second wave.”
  • Malacañang announced that the government is set to sign a supply agreement with US biotech company Novavax for 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The Palace also said the government inked a supply deal with Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech for one million more vaccine doses.
  • The donation of COVID-19 contact tracing app StaySafe to the government has not yet been finalized.

