With 2,668 new infections, COVID-19 cases in Philippines cross 600,000

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus infections in the Philippines climbed past 600,000 Tuesday after the Department of Health reported 2,668 additional cases.

Nearly a year since the government first imposed lockdowns, the country's caseload reached 600,428. Of these, 41,822, or 7%, are active cases.

This is the first time in five days that the country reported fewer than 3,000 additional cases.

The department also announced that 171 more patients recovered from the disease, pushing total recoveries to 546,078.

Meanwhile, seven new deaths related to COVID-19 were logged, raising the fatality count to 12,528.

