Philippines to ink deal for 30 million Novavax jabs on Wednesday â€” Palace

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is set to sign on Wednesday a definitive agreement with US biotech company Novavax for 30 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque confirmed during a virtual briefing on Tuesday. "Tomorrow a supply agreement will be signed with Novovax for 30 million [of its] vaccines," he said in Filipino.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. is scheduled to fly to India on Tuesday and will remain there until Friday, to secure agreements with Novavax and the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Novavax in January said Phase 3 trials conducted in Britain showed that its vaccine had an efficacy of 89.3%. According to the company, its jab proved 95.6% effective against the original coronavirus strain and 85.6% effective against a more infectious variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom.

This comes amid the increase of coronavirus cases in the country, with the Department of Health reporting over 3,000 new daily infections four days in a row. Despite the presence of two more infectious COVID-19 variants in the Philippines, the DOH on Monday insisted that the rise is largely due to people's noncompliance with health protocols.

Since the government belatedly kicked off its inoculation effort this month, some 35,669 healthcare workers have been vaccinated as of March 7, according to health department data.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Agence France-Presse