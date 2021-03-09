Philippines to ink deal for 30 million Novavax jabs on Wednesday â€” Palace

Philippines to ink deal for 30 million Novavax jabs on Wednesday — Palace
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is set to sign on Wednesday a definitive agreement with US biotech company Novavax for 30 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque confirmed during a virtual briefing on Tuesday. "Tomorrow a supply agreement will be signed with Novovax for 30 million [of its] vaccines," he said in Filipino.
National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. is scheduled to fly to India on Tuesday and will remain there until Friday, to secure agreements with Novavax and the Serum Institute of India (SII).
Novavax in January said Phase 3 trials conducted in Britain showed that its vaccine had an efficacy of 89.3%. According to the company, its jab proved 95.6% effective against the original coronavirus strain and 85.6% effective against a more infectious variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom.
This comes amid the increase of coronavirus cases in the country, with the Department of Health reporting over 3,000 new daily infections four days in a row. Despite the presence of two more infectious COVID-19 variants in the Philippines, the DOH on Monday insisted that the rise is largely due to people's noncompliance with health protocols.
Since the government belatedly kicked off its inoculation effort this month, some 35,669 healthcare workers have been vaccinated as of March 7, according to health department data.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Agence France-Presse
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
The Philippines will receive a total of 4.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the WHO co-led COVAX facility.
In an interview with ANC's "Headstart," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles says there is no indicative timeline of the arrival of Pfizer vaccines in the country while Moderna jabs are expected to arrive by June.
At least 38,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX facility are arriving on Sunday, the Department of Health says.
JUST IN | Kinumpirma ni DOH Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire ang pagdating ng karagdagang mahigit 38,000 doses ng AstraZeneca #COVID19 vaccines bukas, March 7. pic.twitter.com/bcrIDqaYMv— News5 (@News5PH) March 6, 2021
The plane carrying AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility has landed at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.
Photo: PCOO-Office of Global Media and Public Affairs
At least 8,559 persons have received the first dose of Sinovac vaccine as of March 3, according to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.
These were administered in 32 sites in Metro Manila.
The Cabinet official adds that 189,600 of the 600,000 donated Sinovac vaccines ahve already been delivered.
Contradicting Malacanang, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. says he cannot confirm the arrival of initial shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the Covax facility.
"I cannot confirm yet. Dalawang beses na kaming nakuryente diyan. Mabuti i-confirm 'pag may plane nang lumipad from Belgium," Galvez was quoted, as reported by ABS-CBN News.
