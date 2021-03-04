#VACCINEWATCHPH
Two LRT-2 East extension stations eye âsoft opening' in late April
Construction firm DM Consunji Incorporated (DMCI) in an Oct. 22, 2019 release said it started installing the electromechanical system for the LRT-2 East extension project and that the Department of Transportation's deadline for completion seemed possible.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Two LRT-2 East extension stations eye ‘soft opening' in late April

(Philstar.com) - March 4, 2021 - 11:22am

MANILA, Philippines — Two stations of the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 East Extension project connecting the rail line to Marikina and the Antipolo are slated for a "soft opening" on April 26 and will immediately start operations the next day, the Department of Transportation disclosed Thursday.

In a statement sent to reporters, the Light Rail Transit Authority, which operates and maintains the rail line, reported that the LRT-2 East Extension Project is already 93.42% complete.

The extension is seen to service the line’s estimated 200,000 daily passengers who were affected by the line's temporary shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Both stations will serve commuters from Recto, Manila going to Masinag, Antipolo, and back, while travel time from Recto to Masinag will be just around 40 minutes.

The viaducts and station construction, which constitute Packages 1 and 2 of the extension project, are already "substantially" complete, the LRTA said. 

This, as works are ongoing for Package 3, which covers the project's electro-mechanical system, rails, power supply, telecommunications, and signaling system.

The P2.27 billion extension project was originally set to be opened in the first quarter of 2019 until it encountered delays.

Public transportation in the time of coronavirus

The opening of the two new stations will hopefully address the long-existing shortage in public transportation, which in turn triggers congestion aggravated by health protocols under the coronavirus-induced community quarantine. 

Though rail lines are set to gradually increase passenger capacity, health protocols still cap this out at 814 passengers per train set or 50% capacity.

Once completed, the LRT-2 East Extension can accommodate an additional 80,000 passengers daily.

Transportation data show that under the coronavirus pandemic from June to November, LRTA recorded an average of 28,000 to 29,000 passengers a day.

LRTA spokesperson Hernando Cabrera said that the rail line’s electro-mechanical works are being fast-tracked to meet the target date of the project’s April 2021 inauguration. 

“That's still ongoing right now, and we've fast-tracked our works there to hopefully reach the targeted April 26 inauguration,” he said.

— Franco Luna 

