FDA says China's Sinopharm applied for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine
MANILA, Philippines — China’s state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm submitted an application for the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, the country’s Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.
“An online application was filed yesterday afternoon and the FDA is checking the contents of the submission now,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo told Philstar.com.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced Monday that Sinopharm filed an application for EUA in the country. Domingo, however, said he had no information about the matter at the time.
The FDA chief earlier said it may take more than 21 days before the agency can decide on the application of the Chinese drugmaker.
“Maybe a month, around four to six weeks because Sinopharm has yet to receive EUA from a stringent regulatory authority or from the World Health Organization,” Domingo said.
Sinopharm reported that its vaccine was 79.3% effective in preventing COVID-19, lower than the reported efficacy rates of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna of 95% and 94.1%, respectively.
So far, only the vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech have obtained emergency use authorization from the FDA. The EUA application of Russia’s Gamaleya Institute for its Sputnik V vaccine remains pending.
Duterte’s preference
The jab developed by Sinopharm is the one preferred by President Rodrigo Duterte.
It was the same vaccine used by members of the Presidential Security Group, special envoy to China Mon Tulfo, some “Cabinet-level” officials and a senator in an unauthorized vaccine activity last year.
The FDA and the National Bureau of Investigation launched separate investigations into the illegal inoculations. But Domingo told ANC’s Matters of Fact that its probe into the smuggling of COVID-19 vaccines for use of the president’s guards has hit a “blank wall” due to the non-cooperation of PSG personnel.
In February, the FDA issued a “compassionate use license” for Duterte’s security detail to take 10,000 Sinopharm jabs.
The country finally began its COVID-19 vaccination campaign Monday, with health workers, government officials and uniformed personnel the first in the line to receive donated Sinovac shots.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
The Department of Health records 13 adverse events following the rollout of the Sinovac vaccines on Monday.
These include pain in the injected area, rashes, headaches and nausea but the DOH notes that these are common and minor.
"Nobody was admitted. All of them were observed, managed," Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire says in Filipino.
The country's Food and Drug Administration says Sinopharm has not yet applied for emergency use authorization, contradicting the remark of Malacañang.
FDA Director General Eric Domingo says he has not seen any application as of Friday.
"Im not sure if they filed online. Im alone at the office today. FDA is closed because it's Araw ng Muntinlupa holiday here in Alabang," Domingo tells Philstar.com. — report from Gaea Katreena Cabico
Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm has filed an application for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, Malacañang says.
This is the same brand that the Presidential Security Group used last year, which were smuggled into the country.
UP-PGH Director Gerardo Legaspi receives the first COVID-19 shot in the country.
He was vaccinated with the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
UP-PGH Director Gap Legaspi receives the first COVID-19 shot in the country. He was vaccinated with the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech. pic.twitter.com/966B1h25I9— Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) March 1, 2021
The shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility, which the Palace announced on Saturday would arrive on Monday, will not be arriving as scheduled, Health Secretary Duque says.
He says there are issues in supply.
Earlier Sunday, 600,000 doses of Sinovac CoronaVac arrived in Manila on a Chinese military plane.
- Latest
- Trending