FDA probe into PSG vaccine smuggling hits 'blank wall'

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration admitted Tuesday that its investigation into the smuggling of coronavirus vaccines for use by President Rodrigo Duterte’s guards has hit a “blank wall” as the Presidential Security Group is not cooperating in the probe.

“We’re not getting any information, the DOH (Department of Health) is not getting information,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo told ANC’s Matters of Fact.

Despite this, Domingo said they are still continuing their investigation, gathering information from sources other than the PSG.

He added that their focus now is to prevent the smuggling of vaccines from ever happening again.

“Our focus really is in the Bureau of Customs, working with them to make sure there is no smuggling going on, especially now that we already have products coming in that are legal,” Domingo said.

Domingo previously told CNN Philippines’ The Source in January that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III wrote to the PSG asking for a list of who was vaccinated and what vaccine was given to them, but Duterte’s guards reportedly did not respond.

This is despite assurance from Malacañang that the PSG will cooperate with the investigations of the FDA and the National Bureau of Investigation after Duterte told his guards to “shut up” in case they are hauled to congressional inquiry on their illegal vaccination.

Duterte has fiercely defended the PSG’s inoculation with smuggled, unauthorized vaccines, while top government officials have encouraged the public to move on from the scandal that drew furor and calls for accountability from the public and lawmakers.

But months since Duterte himself admitted that his guards, along with other military personnel, have been given the still-unauthorized Sinopharm shots, no one has been held accountable for smuggling the vaccines into the country.

If anything, it has led to the FDA allowing the PSG to use Sinopharm vaccines and another brazen admission — this time from Duterte’s former special envoy to China, Ramon Tulfo — that certain top government officials have received the same jabs.

Domingo said they are starting their investigation on Tulfo’s admission, but could not give an update as to its progress. — Xave Gregorio