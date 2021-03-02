#VACCINEWATCHPH
FDA probe into PSG vaccine smuggling hits 'blank wall'
President Duterte is escorted by the Presidential Security Group during his arrival at the Batasang Pambansa for his State of the Nation Address on July 27, 2020. The AFP has confirmed that members of the PSG have been given vaccines ‘to ensure that the President is safe from all threats, including COVID-19.’
Presidential photo

FDA probe into PSG vaccine smuggling hits 'blank wall'

(Philstar.com) - March 2, 2021 - 11:20am

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration admitted Tuesday that its investigation into the smuggling of coronavirus vaccines for use by President Rodrigo Duterte’s guards has hit a “blank wall” as the Presidential Security Group is not cooperating in the probe.

“We’re not getting any information, the DOH (Department of Health) is not getting information,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo told ANC’s Matters of Fact.

Despite this, Domingo said they are still continuing their investigation, gathering information from sources other than the PSG.

He added that their focus now is to prevent the smuggling of vaccines from ever happening again.

“Our focus really is in the Bureau of Customs, working with them to make sure there is no smuggling going on, especially now that we already have products coming in that are legal,” Domingo said.

Domingo previously told CNN Philippines’ The Source in January that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III wrote to the PSG asking for a list of who was vaccinated and what vaccine was given to them, but Duterte’s guards reportedly did not respond.

This is despite assurance from Malacañang that the PSG will cooperate with the investigations of the FDA and the National Bureau of Investigation after Duterte told his guards to “shut up” in case they are hauled to congressional inquiry on their illegal vaccination.

Duterte has fiercely defended the PSG’s inoculation with smuggled, unauthorized vaccines, while top government officials have encouraged the public to move on from the scandal that drew furor and calls for accountability from the public and lawmakers.

But months since Duterte himself admitted that his guards, along with other military personnel, have been given the still-unauthorized Sinopharm shots, no one has been held accountable for smuggling the vaccines into the country.

If anything, it has led to the FDA allowing the PSG to use Sinopharm vaccines and another brazen admission — this time from Duterte’s former special envoy to China, Ramon Tulfo — that certain top government officials have received the same jabs.  

Domingo said they are starting their investigation on Tulfo’s admission, but could not give an update as to its progress. — Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 VACCINE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION PRESIDENTIAL SECURITY GROUP RODRIGO DUTERTE SINOPHARM
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 2, 2021 - 9:45am

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

March 2, 2021 - 9:45am

The Department of Health records 13 adverse events following the rollout of the Sinovac vaccines on Monday.

These include pain in the injected area, rashes, headaches and nausea but the DOH notes that these are common and minor.

"Nobody was admitted. All of them were observed, managed," Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire says in Filipino.

March 1, 2021 - 1:01pm

The country's Food and Drug Administration says Sinopharm has not yet applied for emergency use authorization, contradicting the remark of Malacañang.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo says he has not seen any application as of Friday.

"Im not sure if they filed online. Im alone at the office today. FDA is closed because it's Araw ng Muntinlupa holiday here in Alabang," Domingo tells Philstar.com. — report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

March 1, 2021 - 12:04pm

Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm has filed an application for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, Malacañang says.

This is the same brand that the Presidential Security Group used last year, which were smuggled into the country.

March 1, 2021 - 9:46am

UP-PGH Director Gerardo Legaspi receives the first COVID-19 shot in the country.

He was vaccinated with the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech. —  Gaea Katreena Cabico

February 28, 2021 - 6:14pm

The shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility, which the Palace announced on Saturday would arrive on Monday, will not be arriving as scheduled, Health Secretary Duque says.

He says there are issues in supply.

Earlier Sunday, 600,000 doses of Sinovac CoronaVac arrived in Manila on a Chinese military plane.

