#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Cabinet meets Monday on MGCQ shift; unclear if Duterte to announce decision in address
Protected by clear barriers, members of the Cabinet attend a meeting presided over by President Duterte at Malacañang.
The STAR, file

Cabinet meets Monday on MGCQ shift; unclear if Duterte to announce decision in address

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 21, 2021 - 5:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte and his Cabinet are expected to discuss Monday the recommendation of Metro Manila mayors to place the capital region under the most lenient quarantine status, a proposal opposed by some health experts who believe it could lead to spikes in COVID-19 infections.

Metro Manila mayors have proposed the easing of the capital region's classification from general community quarantine to the most relaxed Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) starting next month to further reopen the economy and address income losses caused by lockdowns.

The decision, which won by just a single vote, 9-8, has raised concerns, with experts from the OCTA Research Group predicting that cases in Metro Manila may hit 2,400 per day by March 26 if restrictions are eased.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque confirmed in a text message on Sunday that the proposal to relax Metro Manila's quarantine status is one of the items in the agenda the Cabinet meeting. However, it remains unsure if President Duterte will announce his decision on the proposal in his weekly late-night address.

"Maybe no," Roque said.

Metro Manila, the economic center of the Philippines and home to more than 12 million people, remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country with more than 225,000 cases. The region accounts for more than a third of about 559,000 infections in the Philippines.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has proposed placing the entire Philippines under MGCQ, citing the need to restore jobs and address the hunger caused by the disruption of business activities. Quarantine restrictions have resulted in a total income loss of P1.04 trillion or P2.8 billion per day, NEDA added.

Acting NEDA chief Karl Kendrick Chua said when he made the proposal to Duterte last Monday that the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases had already approved it.

Roque has thanked Metro Manila mayors for recommending the downgrading of Metro Manila's status to MGCQ, saying many are dying or are going hungry because of prolonged lockdowns. Economic managers have also given assurances that health measures would continue to be implemented even if quarantine restrictions are relaxed.

Also to be discussed during the Cabinet meeting is NEDA's proposal to hold pilot face-to-face classes in low-risk areas and places where there are no COVID-19 transmissions. The implementation of pilot in-person classes was supposed to start last month but Duterte cancelled it because of the risks posed by a more infectious COVID-19 variant. 

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE MODIFIED GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
With daily cases high and vaccines yet to arrive, VP questions easing quarantine
With daily cases high and vaccines yet to arrive, VP questions easing quarantine
By Christian Deiparine | 8 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo opposes plans for the entire Philippines to shift to MGCQ starting March.
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Nationwide MGCQ to streamline travel rules
DILG: Nationwide MGCQ to streamline travel rules
By Romina Cabrera | 20 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government is backing proposals to have the entire country placed under the most...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 4 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Fil-Am helps in safe Perseverance landing
Fil-Am helps in safe Perseverance landing
By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
A Filipino-American engineer has played a crucial role in the successful landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars,...
Headlines
fbfb
2 El Nido tourists from NCR caught with fake swab test results
2 El Nido tourists from NCR caught with fake swab test results
By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
Two female tourists from Metro Manila were nabbed after presenting fake swab test results upon arrival in El Nido in Palawan,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: 18 more cases of UK coronavirus variant, total now at 62
DOH: 18 more cases of UK coronavirus variant, total now at 62
5 hours ago
"The DOH is currently investigating compliance to isolation protocols and the contact tracing done for these ROFs," the statement...
Headlines
fbfb
Angara hopes COVID-19 vaccine offer sheets get signed by end-February
Angara hopes COVID-19 vaccine offer sheets get signed by end-February
6 hours ago
The administration has only until end of February to sign the offer sheets for COVID-19 vaccines from foreign drugmakers,...
Headlines
fbfb
NCR cases slightly up; Cebu surge slows down
NCR cases slightly up; Cebu surge slows down
By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
There was a slight uptrend in new COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and a slowdown in the surge in Cebu City over the past week,...
Headlines
fbfb
Can COVID-19 vaccines prevent infection, transmission? Not necessarily, says expert
Can COVID-19 vaccines prevent infection, transmission? Not necessarily, says expert
By Sheila Crisostomo | 20 hours ago
Vaccines for COVID-19 do not necessarily prevent infection and transmission of the virus but it could protect those inoculated...
Headlines
fbfb
GSIS premium rate hike eyed
GSIS premium rate hike eyed
By Edu Punay | 20 hours ago
Government personnel might soon have to pay more for their retirement benefits.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with