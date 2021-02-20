#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
US warns: China's â€˜unacceptableâ€™ coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes
In this April 5, 2019 photo, amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) maneuvers alongside the Philippine Navy offshore patrol vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16) in the West Philippine Sea in support of Exercise Balikatan 2019.
US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker

US warns: China's ‘unacceptable’ coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2021 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — The US on Saturday scored China for passing a new law that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels, accusing it of putting "unacceptable pressure" on countries with claims in the South China Sea.

"[T]he United States joins the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan and other countries in expressing concern with China’s recently enacted Coast Guard law, which may escalate ongoing territorial and maritime disputes," US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said in an audio press briefing with reporters.

"We are specifically concerned by language in the law that expressly ties the potential use of force, including armed force by the China Coast Guard, to the enforcement of China’s claims in ongoing territorial and maritime disputes in the East and South China Seas."

Price added that language in the law "strongly implies" that China might use it "to intimidate the [its] maritime neighbors," in order to "assert its unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea."

Beijing has long refused to acknowledge the arbitral ruling that junked its claims over the resource-rich West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

"Our position on the [China's] maritime claims remains aligned with the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal’s finding that China has no lawful claim in areas it found to be in the Philippines exclusive economic zone or continental shelf," he said.

"We stand firm in our respective alliance commitments to Japan and the Philippines."

In response to China's controversial new law, the Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest and has said that it will increase its naval visibility in the contested waters to protect Filipino fisherfolk.

"We remind [China] and all...whose forces operate in the South China Sea that responsible maritime forces act with professionalism and restraint in the exercise of their authorities," Price said.

Despite the concerns raised by its neighbors and the US, China has continued to assert its unfounded claims in the South China Sea, most recently installing structures on the Philippine-claimed Mischief or Panganiban Reef as seen in satellite images released by US-based firm Simularity.

READ: Photos show more Chinese construction, new radars on Mischief Reef

The regional superpower insists that its new law is not a threat of war and does not "specifically target any certain country."

CHINA SOUTH CHINA SEA US WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 10, 2021 - 9:02am

A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from January to December 2021. (Presidential photo/Joey Dalumpines and AFP/Angela Weiss)

February 10, 2021 - 9:02am

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin affirms Washington's commitment to the US-Philippines alliance in an introductory phone call with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

The US Department of Defense, known as the Pentagon, says Austin highlighted the value of Visiting Forces Agreement between the two countries.

Lorenzana and Austin also talked about regional security challenges, including the South China Sea, counterterrorism and maritime security.

 

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH confirms detection of COVID-19 mutations in Central Visayas
DOH confirms detection of COVID-19 mutations in Central Visayas
1 day ago
The department stressed further investigation is needed to determine the public health implications of the mutations.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte on vaccines: Are they here yet?
Duterte on vaccines: Are they here yet?
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte’s patience is wearing thin over the delayed arrival of COVID-19 vaccines from Western countries and...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines receives 1st of 2 C-130 planes from US
Philippines receives 1st of 2 C-130 planes from US
16 hours ago
The US government on Thursday turned over the first of two C-130H Hercules planes to the Philippines under the Foreign Military...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 3 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
No more personal appearance for seniors getting pensions
No more personal appearance for seniors getting pensions
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Starting March 1, senior citizens are no longer required to personally appear before their servicing banks or government agencies...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad breach 1,000 &mdash; DFA
COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad breach 1,000 — DFA
7 hours ago
The number of Filipinos who have died of coronavirus overseas breached 1,000 on Friday after the Department of Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbfb
MGCQ nationwide? Duterte decides on Monday
MGCQ nationwide? Duterte decides on Monday
16 hours ago
President Duterte will announce on Monday if the entire country will be placed under the most lenient modified general community...
Headlines
fbfb
Private sector to bring in Sputnik V
Private sector to bring in Sputnik V
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
The private sector will bring Russia-developed COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to the Philippines, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro...
Headlines
fbfb
ERC greenlights Meralco refund
ERC greenlights Meralco refund
By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission has cleared Manila Electric Co. to refund its customers nearly P13.9 billion over a two-year...
Headlines
fbfb
Comelec resolution drops 39 party-list groups
Comelec resolution drops 39 party-list groups
By Shiela Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has delisted 39 party-list organizations, just 15 months away from the May 2022 polls.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with