#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
US reaffirms commitment to Mutual Defense Treaty with Philippines
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses reporters during his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on January 27, 2021.
Carlos Barria/ Pool / AFP

US reaffirms commitment to Mutual Defense Treaty with Philippines

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2021 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Shortly after the Philippines filed a diplomatic protest over a new Chinese law that may put Filipino fishers in danger, the US on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty and its rejection of Beijing's excessive claims in the South China Sea.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., "stressed the importance of the Mutual Defense Treaty for the security of both nations," the US state department said in a press release. 

The department added that Blinken noted the treaty's "clear application to armed attacks against the Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the Pacific, which includes the South China Sea." 

"Secretary Blinken also underscored that the United States rejects China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea to the extent they exceed the maritime zones that China is permitted to claim under international law as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention," the agency said. 

Beijing has long refused to acknowledge an arbitral ruling that junks its claims over the resource-rich West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.

This development comes amid China's recent passing of a law that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels. After saying the law was "none of our business," Locsin on Wednesday said he filed a diplomatic protest "after reflection." Blinken, the US State Department said, "pledged to stand with Southeast Asian claimants in the face of [China's] pressure." 

— with a report from Patricia Viray 

SOUTH CHINA SEA US US-PHILIPPINES TIES WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Filipinos whose working visas have been withheld during the administration of Donald Trump can now heave a sigh of relief...
Headlines
fbfb
Cavite cancels award for China firm&rsquo;s $10 billion Sangley project
Cavite cancels award for China firm’s $10 billion Sangley project
By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The province of Cavite has cancelled its award of a $10-billion airport deal in Sangley Point, among the biggest projects...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines protests China&rsquo;s new coast guard law
Philippines protests China’s new coast guard law
By Pia Lee Brago | 15 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has filed a diplomatic protest with China over its new law authorizing its coast...
Headlines
fbfb
Army chief picked to lead AFP
Army chief picked to lead AFP
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
A Mindanao veteran and medal of valor awardee will be the next chief of the 140,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippin...
Headlines
fbfb
615 contacts of Bontoc variant cases reached
615 contacts of Bontoc variant cases reached
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The Department of Health has reached 615 contacts of 12 persons infected with the new COVID-19 variant in Bontoc, DOH Undersecretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippines among countries most impacted by extreme weather since 2000 &mdash; report
Philippines among countries most impacted by extreme weather since 2000 — report
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 minutes ago
According to Germanwatch’s Global Climate Risk Index, the Philippines ranked fourth in the list of countries most impacted...
Headlines
fbfb
IBP: With lawyers killed and murders unresolved, people will lose trust in justice system
IBP: With lawyers killed and murders unresolved, people will lose trust in justice system
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Killings of members of the legal profession can erode the public’s trust in the justice system and embolden criminals...
Headlines
fbfb
Military intelligence chief sacked over misinformation in list of alleged communist rebels
Military intelligence chief sacked over misinformation in list of alleged communist rebels
2 hours ago
"The publication of an erroneous list, originating from his office OJ2, of alleged NPA killed by the military is an unforgivable...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators scold Sinas for initially snubbing hearing on series of killings
Senators scold Sinas for initially snubbing hearing on series of killings
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
Sen. Richard Gordon, chair of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, bristled at Sinas' absence, becoming further...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel&rsquo;s rejection of ABS-CBN franchise is final, chair says
House panel’s rejection of ABS-CBN franchise is final, chair says
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The rejection of ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise by a House committee is already final as no lawmaker appealed...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with