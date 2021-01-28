US reaffirms commitment to Mutual Defense Treaty with Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Shortly after the Philippines filed a diplomatic protest over a new Chinese law that may put Filipino fishers in danger, the US on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty and its rejection of Beijing's excessive claims in the South China Sea.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., "stressed the importance of the Mutual Defense Treaty for the security of both nations," the US state department said in a press release.

The department added that Blinken noted the treaty's "clear application to armed attacks against the Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the Pacific, which includes the South China Sea."

"Secretary Blinken also underscored that the United States rejects China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea to the extent they exceed the maritime zones that China is permitted to claim under international law as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention," the agency said.

Beijing has long refused to acknowledge an arbitral ruling that junks its claims over the resource-rich West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.

This development comes amid China's recent passing of a law that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels. After saying the law was "none of our business," Locsin on Wednesday said he filed a diplomatic protest "after reflection." Blinken, the US State Department said, "pledged to stand with Southeast Asian claimants in the face of [China's] pressure."

— with a report from Patricia Viray