#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law â€” AFP chief
In this April 5, 2019 photo, amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) maneuvers alongside the Philippine Navy offshore patrol vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16) in the West Philippine Sea in support of Exercise Balikatan 2019.
US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker

Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law — AFP chief

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 12:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The new chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday said the navy would be increasing its visibility in the West Philippine Sea in response to a new law from Beijing that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.

"China's pronouncement that their coast guard can fire on people intruding on their territory is very alarming," Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, who took over as AFP chief last Thursday, said partially in Filipino during an interview with state-run PTV.

Sobejana further scored Beijing's coast guard law, which also authorizes the demolition of other countries' structures on Chinese-claimed reefs, as "very irresponsible."

"[O]ur countrymen go to the disputed area not to wage war but to make a living," he said in Filipino.

"What we will do, as part of our mandate to secure the people, is to increase [our] visibility through the deployment of naval assets," Sobejana added in a mix of Filipino and English. He also emphasized "that our navy presence there is not to wage war against China but to secure our own people."

Beijing has long refused to acknowledge an arbitral ruling that junked its claims over the resource-rich West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

The Philippines earlier filed a diplomatic protest against China's coast guard law, which Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. called "a verbal threat of war."

Locsin, who reversed his earlier position that the law was "none of our business," has also promised to take steps beyond the protest if an incident with China's coast guard occurs.

Amid uproar against the new law, the Chinese Embassy in Manila denied any threat of war and insisted that its coast guard law does not "specifically target any certain country."

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES CHINA PHILIPPINE NAVY SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
15 hours ago
Duterte said he respects the legislative branch's power to grant franchises, but said "I will not allow the NTC to give them...
Headlines
fbfb
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually &ndash; Recto
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually – Recto
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The many new fees imposed by the Land Transportation Office are creating a “lucrative downstream industry as a result...
Headlines
fbfb
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
“With all due respect, this Court’s October 15, 2019 Resolution, and the summary denial of this Motion for Reconsideration,...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate panel summons &lsquo;Big 4&rsquo; motorcycle dealers
Senate panel summons ‘Big 4’ motorcycle dealers
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee will summon the so-called Big Four motorcycle dealers, which Sen. Richard Gordon suspects...
Headlines
fbfb
Vendors stage pork holiday vs price cap
Vendors stage pork holiday vs price cap
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
Pork was scarce in market stalls yesterday and chicken seemed to have also disappeared as most wet market vendors refused...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 2
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 2
By PhilstarLIVE | 34 minutes ago
Tune in to the live audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9.
Headlines
fbfb
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
37 minutes ago
US President Joe Biden spoke to the leadership of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on February 8 during the Super Bowl.
Headlines
fbfb
More hospitals in Metro Manila, other cities to benefit from 1st batch of COVID-19 Pfizer jabs
More hospitals in Metro Manila, other cities to benefit from 1st batch of COVID-19 Pfizer jabs
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is expected to receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by mid-February through the COVAX facility,...
Headlines
fbfb
Parlade sticks to guns on comment vs reporter
Parlade sticks to guns on comment vs reporter
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. is sticking to his guns that Inquirer.net reporter Tetch Torres-Tupas based her article on her...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA to bring home Filipinos in Myanmar
DFA to bring home Filipinos in Myanmar
2 hours ago
DFA Executive Director for Strategic Communications Ivy Banzon-Abalos told reporters that is finalizing a repatriation flight...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with