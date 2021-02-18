Metro Manila council votes to ease GCQ status to MGCQ

MANILA, Philippines — Though a close fight, the Metro Manila Council voted in favor of easing quarantine status anew to modified general community quarantine in March after months of GCQ, a Metro Manila mayor disclosed Thursday.

Speaking in an interview aired over DZBB Super Radyo, Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco said that nine of the metro's mayors voted to ease quarantine status in the region to modified general community quarantine this March, while eight mayors wanted to retain GCQ status.

Although they are not binding in any way, the recommendations of the MMC have historically been mirrored by the coronavirus task force and later approved by President Rodrigo Duterte.

As it stands, much of the country is already under MGCQ, with only the National Capital Region, Batangas, Abra, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan still under the tighter GCQ.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has begun mulling easing restrictions once more to, they said, keep the economy afloat.

Over the past week, the IATF has looked at re-opening arcades and cinemas and lowering the age restrictions for individuals allowed to go outdoors.

Just the day before, the OCTA Research Group warned that a shift to MGCQ — the IATF's loosest quarantine designation — would trigger yet another surge in coronavirus cases.

The research group made the same warning in May, saying that a premature return to GCQ could add some 24,000 cases and 1,700 deaths by June — a prediction that, for the most part, was not incorrect months later, after the IATF went ahead with its GCQ classification anyway.

Earlier Tuesday, the National Economic and Development Authority also pushed for a shift to MGCQ, saying such a move would help mitigate hunger and unemployment in the country.

As of the health department's latest case tally Wednesday afternoon, exactly 553,424 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Philippines since the pathogen first emerged in December 2019.

It has been 338 days since the initial enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon.

The Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine, despite government claims of a "successful" coronavirus response.

— Franco Luna with reports from Christian Deiparine and Gaea Katreena Cabico