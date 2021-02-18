Metro Manila council votes to ease GCQ status to MGCQ
MANILA, Philippines — Though a close fight, the Metro Manila Council voted in favor of easing quarantine status anew to modified general community quarantine in March after months of GCQ, a Metro Manila mayor disclosed Thursday.
Speaking in an interview aired over DZBB Super Radyo, Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco said that nine of the metro's mayors voted to ease quarantine status in the region to modified general community quarantine this March, while eight mayors wanted to retain GCQ status.
Although they are not binding in any way, the recommendations of the MMC have historically been mirrored by the coronavirus task force and later approved by President Rodrigo Duterte.
As it stands, much of the country is already under MGCQ, with only the National Capital Region, Batangas, Abra, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan still under the tighter GCQ.
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has begun mulling easing restrictions once more to, they said, keep the economy afloat.
Over the past week, the IATF has looked at re-opening arcades and cinemas and lowering the age restrictions for individuals allowed to go outdoors.
Just the day before, the OCTA Research Group warned that a shift to MGCQ — the IATF's loosest quarantine designation — would trigger yet another surge in coronavirus cases.
The research group made the same warning in May, saying that a premature return to GCQ could add some 24,000 cases and 1,700 deaths by June — a prediction that, for the most part, was not incorrect months later, after the IATF went ahead with its GCQ classification anyway.
Earlier Tuesday, the National Economic and Development Authority also pushed for a shift to MGCQ, saying such a move would help mitigate hunger and unemployment in the country.
As of the health department's latest case tally Wednesday afternoon, exactly 553,424 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Philippines since the pathogen first emerged in December 2019.
It has been 338 days since the initial enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon.
The Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine, despite government claims of a "successful" coronavirus response.
— Franco Luna with reports from Christian Deiparine and Gaea Katreena Cabico
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
The reopening of cinemas and similar establishments in Metro Manila will be deferred, according Metro Manila Council Chairman Edwin Olivarez.
Cinemas is Metro Manila will remain closed until all 17 mayors meet in person on Wednesday.
The mayors say they were not consulted on the order of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 to ease restrictions on leisure establishments. — report from ONE News
Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano goes on isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, Calixto-Rubiano says she had herself tested after experiencing symptoms of the viral disease.
"Sa pangyayaring ito natin makikita na walang pinipili ang COVID 19 at talagang kailangan natin ang tulong ng pagpapabakuna at pananalangin sa Panginoon upang tuluyan nating mapagtagumapayan ang sakit na ito," she says.
ISANG MAHALAGANG MENSAHE MULA KAY MAYOR EMI CALIXTO RUBIANO Sa mga minamahal kong Pasayen?o na tapat kong...Posted by Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano on Monday, 8 February 2021
Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III, who has been cleared of criminal liability for a quarantine breach last year, was given special treatment by the Department of Health and Department of Justice, Akbayan Youth says in a statement.
The group says the junking of the complaint against Pimentel came as government officials were questioning the supposed special treatment of the University of the Philippines and Polytechnic University of the Philippines for requiring coordination with school authorities for military and police operations in their campuses.
"Nakakahiya (How shameful). What makes the likes of Sen. Koko and Duterte's other minions so special that they are free to abuse their positions and not required to obey our laws?
"We expected more from our leaders to follow the rules, and even more to implement them fairly," the group says.
The Quezon City government says it is closely monitoring the case of a resident who trested positive for the new COVID-19 variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.
City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit says they are doing everything they can to trace and isolate, following the arrival of the patient from Dubai last January 7.
“We have to remain cautious and vigilant to avert the spread of this new variant. What is important is we take care of the resident, and make sure we don’t sow panic in the community,” Mayor Joy Belmonte says.
Manila prohibits street parties, stage shows, parades, palarong kalye and other similar activities that will draw crowd in the community in Pandacan and Tondo areas for the nnual Feast Day of Sto. Nino on January 16 to 17.
In Executive Order 2, Mayor Isko Moreno says such activities during fiesta regulation, if not regulated, can be an easy medium of COVID-19 spread and transmission.
Selling of liquor and other alcoholic beverages within Pandacan and Tondo will also be banned on the same dates.
