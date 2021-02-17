#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines can't risk full shift to MGCQ by March, OCTA member warns
People shop at a market during a government imposed enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Manila on April 21, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan

Philippines can't risk full shift to MGCQ by March, OCTA member warns

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - February 17, 2021 - 4:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — An OCTA Research member has rejected the imminent shift of the entire country to the lowest quarantine status pushed by administration officials, warning that the risk of surge in infections remain which could send the nation again to hard lockdown.

The idea of downgrading all areas to modified GCQ by March, which will include Metro Manila, had been suggested by National Economic Development Authority's acting chief Karl Chua, who cited the need to address hunger and income losses from already the world's longest quarantine, which will mark a year next month.

It would later on earn support from the Palace as well as House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, who both stressed the need for an economic recovery yet not presenting science to back the move, despite the country still reporting more than a thousand new coronavirus cases a day.

On Wednesday, Prof. Guido David told DZBB that making the decision could lose the Philippines a "semblance of control" to prevent possible surges.

"Gusto natin ng approach na gradual kasi 'yun yung ginagawa natin since October," he said. "Parang careful tayo kasi kahit okay ang kalagayan natin ngayon...andiyan pa rin lagi 'yung risk...syempre 'pag hindi nangyayari, parang ang pakiramdam natin wala naman."

(We want a gradual approach on things because that's what we've been doing since October. We are careful because even if our situation is stable at present, the risk is always there. Of course, when it's not happening, we feel as if it is no longer there.)

David's group, composed of experts from the academe, had been releasing its forecasts on the country's coronavirus situation since April 2020. Their outputs had been significant at a time when government's pandemic response had been highly criticized and often questioned if its policies are based on science.

Despite this, the group's recommendations were often shunned by the administration, even going so far as the Palace telling them keep their forecasts in private to not preempt the president's decision making.

To date, much of the country is already under MGCQ, with only the capital region, Batangas, Abra, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan under GCQ, where about half of industries can operate.

David, drawing an example, said from among three major metropolitan areas in the country -- Metro Manila, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao -- one under MGCQ that is Metro Cebu, has seen a post-holiday increase in infections.

NCR and Metro Davao, meanwhile, saw a slight surge after the holidays, but were mitigated as they remained under GCQ.

"So dahil under MGCQ, nahirapan tayo pigilan," he said. "Okay 'yung kalagayan nung Cebu noong December, ngayon Cebu City pa lang 200 cases per day na."

(Because Metro Cebu was under MGCQ, we had difficulty contaning the surge. Its situation was still okay in December 2020, but now Cebu City alone has 200 more cases a day.)

Philippine coronavirus infections by February 17 stood at 553,424, as health officials reported 1,184 additional cases and 11,577 deaths in total.

This count remains the second highest in Southeast Asia, and the COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom, feared to be more infectious, has reached the country's shores.

The OCTA member said that while they respect the need to jumpstart the economy, the Philippines should more importantly balance it with the risk that comes with reopening more.

"Ang ayaw din naman natin is 'pag magkaroon ng pagtaas ng bilang ng kaso, mapipilitan tayo bumalik sa ECQ o MECQ," David said. "Ayaw na natin bumalik doon kasi mas mostly 'yun sa ekonomiya...may possibility na mangyari 'yun 'pag nag-take tayo ng masyadong malaking risk."

(What we don't want is if there is a recorded increase in cases, we will be forced to return to ECQ or MECQ. We don't want that because that is more costly to our economy. But there is the possibility for it to happen if we take a much bigger risk.)

The Philippines was first placed under community quarantine on March 17, 2020, with the lockdown's economic and social impact still being felt to date.

And while the administration has sought to hype vaccine-related developments that would be crucial to a possible reopening, it has yet to sign supply deals with foreign drugmakers with officials giving an indicative date and later on saying there is nothing definite yet.

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NATIONAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Auring,&rsquo; first tropical cyclone of 2021, enters Philippines
‘Auring,’ first tropical cyclone of 2021, enters Philippines
7 hours ago
(Updated) The tropical depression east of Mindanao has entered Philippine jurisdiction Wednesday morning, reported state weather...
Headlines
fbfb
Chief Justice Peralta says it may be time to amend provision setting detention periods
Chief Justice Peralta says it may be time to amend provision setting detention periods
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta said it may be time to amend Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code that provides time periods...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker calls for Calida to step down after SC junks Marcos poll protest
Lawmaker calls for Calida to step down after SC junks Marcos poll protest
1 day ago
A lawmaker is calling on Solicitor General Jose Calida to step down out of “delicadeza” after the Supreme Court,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines signs indemnity agreement with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers
Philippines signs indemnity agreement with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers
6 hours ago
"All of the manufacturers, they are requiring an indemnity agreement in all the contracts we're signing. That's included,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 22 hours ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
House leader calls for relief of cops involved in raid on Lumad school
House leader calls for relief of cops involved in raid on Lumad school
13 minutes ago
A House leader called on Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas to relieve police officers involved in the raid...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: 2,000 hogs from South Cotabato arrive in Manila to address pork shortage
Palace: 2,000 hogs from South Cotabato arrive in Manila to address pork shortage
By Alexis Romero | 48 minutes ago
About 2,000 hogs from South Cotabato have been delivered in Manila to address the lack of pork supply in the capital region,...
Headlines
fbfb
Cabinet to discuss proposal to hold pilot face-to-face classes in low risk areas next week
Cabinet to discuss proposal to hold pilot face-to-face classes in low risk areas next week
By Alexis Romero | 59 minutes ago
The proposal to hold pilot in-person classes in low-risk areas is expected to be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting on...
Headlines
fbfb
'Non-cooperation' raps vs ten Marikina relief workers junked
'Non-cooperation' raps vs ten Marikina relief workers junked
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The prosecution has junked the criminal complaints, alleging among others “non-cooperation” during a public health...
Headlines
fbfb
De Lima acquitted in 1 of 3 drug cases
De Lima acquitted in 1 of 3 drug cases
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
This means that De Lima essentially has been acquitted in one of the three drug cases filed against her, but she still faces...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with